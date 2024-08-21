Omonia vs Zira Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

Omonia welcome Zira to the Neo GSP Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 22nd). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away win over Fehervar in the second leg of their Conference League third round qualification tie.

Willy Semedo and Andronikos Kakoullis scored in either half to help Omonia advance to this stage with a 3-0 victory on aggregate.

Zira, meanwhile, needed penalties to eliminate Osijek in the second leg of their third round qualification tie. Vedran Jugovic and Anton Matkovic scored twice to give them the lead but Qismat Aliyev and Davit Volkovi equalized on each occasion to force penalties following a 3-3 aggregate draw.

The winner of this tie advances to the Conference League group phase while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Trending

Omonia vs Zira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Omonia have won all four games they have played in the Conference League this season.

Zira are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (four wins).

Omonia have won seven of their historical eight qualification games in the Conference League including each of their four home games.

Four of Zira's last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Zira have never made it to the group stage of a UEFA club competition.

Omonia vs Zira Prediction

Omonia have eased their way through the two previous qualification ties. They are one game away from securing participation in the Conference League group stage and have an extra advantage after having not kick-started their domestic campaign.

Zira, for their part, started off their continental sojourn this season in the UEFA Europa League. They were the heavy underdogs in their tie against Osijek but proved their mettle against the Croats, coming from behind on three occasions to force penalties. The shootout was a sub-par one, with seven of 10 penalties missed and the Eagles will hope to wrap this tie up in 180 minutes rather than going through another shootout.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Omonia 2-1 Zira

Omonia vs Zira Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Omonia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback