Omonoia Nicosia vs Wolfsberger Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2025 

Omonoia Nicosia host Wolfsberger for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off clash on Thursday.

The Cypriot outfit are currently trailing 2-1 in the tie after narrowly losing the first leg in Austria last week.

Senou Coulibaly had fired Omonoia in front after 15 minutes into the kick-off, but the Austrian outfit responded with a goal of their own in the 30th minute through Chibuike Nwaiwu.

The remainder of the game was tense, with chances looking hard to come by for both teams, but Dejan Zukic netted the winner for Wolfsberger with only three minutes of normal time left.

Now, a draw would be enough for them to reach the Conference League finals, as Wolfsberger are looking to end a four-and-a-half year wait to return to the European stage.

Meanwhile, Omonia's dreams of making it to consecutive Conference League group stages hang in the balance here, as the Cypriot side need to win by at least a two-goal margin to qualify for the tournament again.

Until the defeat last week, Nicosia had won all four of their qualifier games in the competition, beating Torpedo Kutaisi 5-0 on aggregate before a 9-0 aggregate victory over Araz-Naxcivan in the third qualifying round.

Omonoia Nicosia vs Wolfsberger Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for just the second time in history

Nicosia have faced an Austrian side just once before, beating Rapid Wien 3-1 at home in last year's Conference League first round

Nicosia have won both their home games in the European qualifiers this season, overcoming Torpedo Kutaisi 1-0 in the second round before a 5-0 crushing of Araz-Naxcivan in the third

Wolfsberger are unbeaten in their last three away games in Europe, winning two and drawing one

Omonoia Nicosia vs Wolfsberger Prediction

Omonoia Nicosia have been terrific at home and come into the fixture confident of their chances. They've not just won both the qualifiers in the Cypriot capital this season, but also kept a clean sheet in both. Wolfsberger left it late in the first leg but may not have such luck here.

Prediction: Omonoia Nicosia 2-0 Wolfsberger

Omonoia Nicosia vs Wolfsberger

Tip 1 - Result: Omonoia Nicosia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Over 0.5 goals in the second half: Yes

