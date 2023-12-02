"On the field he is so annoying" - Barcelona's Joao Felix names the one Atletico player he's looking forward to face ahead of La Liga fixture

Barcelona star Joao Felix has revealed that he's looking forward the most to facing off with Rodrigo De Paul in his side's clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.

The Catalans host the Rojiblancos in a tantalizing clash with the two sides currently locked on 31 points each, but the former has played a game more.

It's also a special game for Felix, who comes up against his former side for the first time since leaving them on loan this summer.

On 1 September, the Portuguese winger joined the reigning Spanish champions and has since been a key figure in Xavi's team, contributing four goals and three assists in 16 games.

He will be keen to prove a point against Atletico when he faces them on Sunday, but is wary of one of his former teammates.

Felix revealed that De Paul is "annoying" on the field and is keen to see how the Argentine deals with him when they go up against each other on the field.

He said (via All About Argentina on Twitter):

“I would say De Paul is the player I am looking forward to playing against the most on Sunday, because on the field he is so annoying.

“The last years, I was on his team, so it's OK, but seeing him from the outside he is so annoying. I want to see how he will deal with me and how he will react."

Felix further added that De Paul is a good person and wanted to experience what it's like playing against the talented midfielder.

“I am excited to see him on the field because outside he's really good person. Now I want to see how it is to play against him.”

A night of reunions await Barcelona and Atletico Madrid stars

Joao Felix isn't the only player who will be facing his former side in the clash. Former Barcelona players Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay will also come up against their old sides.

Rated as one of the most expensive flops ever, Griezmann returned to Atletico in 2021 from Barca, initially on loan, before the club made his move permanent. Since then, he's gradually recaptured his mojo and is currently enjoying his best spell in a while.

In 18 games this season, the Frenchman has 13 scored goals and thrived in a playmaking role.

Depay too couldn't produce his best with Barcelona, netting only 14 times from 42 games. In January this year, the Dutchman jumped ships to Atletico and has returned to his best.

This season, however, he has been hampered by injuries, but having made a return, Depay will be looking to get a few minutes on Sunday as he aims to make his mark against his former team.