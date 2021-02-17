On-loan Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard discusses potential permanent move to Arsenal

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has dropped a hint over his long-term future after refusing to rule out a potential permanent switch to Arsenal.

The Norwegian star, who was one of the best players in LaLiga Santander during his loan spell with Real Sociedad, was called back to Real Madrid midway through a two-year loan spell to bolster the Blancos' options in the middle of the pitch.

However, head coach Zinedine Zidane has sparingly used Odegaard since his return, with the midfielder having played less than 400 minutes for Real Madrid since then. Due to being dissatisfied with a role on the bench, Odegaard pushed for a move away from the club in the winter, paving the way for a transfer to Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Although there is no option of a permanent transfer agreed upon by both clubs, there are rumours that Odegaard will not return to his parent club if he isn't guaranteed playing time — and the 22-year-old has added further fuel to to the situation with his recent comments.

Speaking on the potential of a permanent move to Arsenal from Real Madrid, Odegaard said;

"You never know what is going to happen. But for now, I am just focusing on doing my best this season and helping the team as much as possible."

The Drammen-born player earned his first Premier League start for Arsenal during the Gunners' 4-2 win over Leeds United alongside the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka in midfield, slotting in behind star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Odegaard became the second Real Madrid player to move on a temporary deal to the Emirates after Dani Ceballos did so in 2019, and Arsenal have no option to purchase either midfielder permanently.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed with on-loan Real Madrid star Odegaard

Despite failing to register a goal or an assist, Odegaard had a huge say in his first start as he was instrumental in helping them to one of their more memorable displays this season. His display earned him praise from manager Mikel Arteta after the 4-2 win Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.

The Arsenal coach said on Odegaard;

"Big credit to him to play his first Premier League start, against Leeds, after not playing a lot of football the last three months. To run the way he did, how comfortable and creative he was on the ball, and the personality he showed in the game, it was great."

Odegaard's last start before this game came for Real Madrid in mid-December in a 2-0 UEFA Champions League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, during which he played as the creative midfielder behind Karim Benzema.

