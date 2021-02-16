Real Madrid News Roundup: Superstar Blancos target confirms impending summer exit from club, manager drops massive hint over future job, and more — 16th February, 2021

Real Madrid have received a much-needed week-long break amidst a busy run of fixtures as they are set to play come weekend against Real Valladolid. The Blancos have suffered from over 30 injuries already this season with Dani Carvajal becoming the latest addition to their lengthy list of absentees, joining the likes of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, and other stars on the treatment table.

Ahead of their upcoming LaLiga Santander fixture, here is some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Martin Odegaard coy on long-term future

On-loan Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard has refused to rule out a permanent move to Arsenal. The Norwegian was said to be disgruntled due to a lack of playing time at the capital club since his return from Real Sociedad and wanted a move away in the winter.

After making his first start for the Gunners last week, Odegaard was asked about where his long-term future lies, to which he responded;

"You never know what is going to happen. But for now, I am just focusing on doing my best this season and helping the team as much as possible."

Odegaard was one of the best midfielders in LaLiga Santander during his fruitful loan spell with La Real, but Zinedine Zidane's sparing usage of the Norwegian despite the ongoing injuries has left him searching for game time elsewhere.

Julian Nagelsmann drops Real Madrid hint

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has hinted he could potentially manage Real Madrid one day in the future. The German, one of the youngest coaches in Europe's top-five leagues, was approached for the Blancos hotseat after Zinedine Zidane's departure back in 2018, but he declined the offer then, saying that the time wasn't right.

Nagelsmann now says that his answer could be different should Real Madrid approach him once again in the future. He expressed;

"Yes, it is true that I had a phone call with Jose Angel Sanchez of Real Madrid. I was not the only coach that he called, I think he got in touch with many, many managers. He wanted to talk to me and get to know me — to hear my philosophy and my ideas about playing soccer."

The 33-year-old continued,

"I think I made the right decision at the time, It was not that easy, because Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but if they call me in the future, maybe the decision would be different. I think two years ago, the decision was correct because I had no time to learn the language and no time for preparation. I did not have great experience with international games."

"To be the next manager of Real Madrid, was not the right next step in my plans. The step to go to RB Leipzig was better for my career and better for my development as a manager. In the end, it was not that easy, but I think it was the right one."

Nagelsmann guided RB Leipzig to their first-ever UEFA Champions League semi-final last year where they ultimately lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

David Alaba confirms impending Bayern Munich exit

Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba has officially announced that he will depart from Bavaria after over ten years with the German champions. The Austrian is a priority target for Real Madrid and he in turn is believed to be dreaming of a move to the Blancos.

Speaking on his future, Alaba revealed;

"It was not an easy decision. I have been here for 13 years and the association is really close to my heart. I am very grateful to the association for many things. I took my time because it's not an easy decision to make overnight. I decided to do something new - a new challenge. I haven't made the decision yet (on my new club), that remains to be seen."

"It's no secret that my management is in contact with several clubs. But a lot is being read into it and I want to concentrate fully on my task here. Money has not been a factor in my decision."

Alaba is likely to be the replacement for Sergio Ramos, who is edging towards an exit from Real Madrid. The iconic Real Madrid captain is into the final few months of his contract at the club and could depart as a free agent come summer.

