Real Madrid News Roundup: Superstar ruled out for up to two months, Blancos eye move for Manchester City ace, and more — 15th February 2021

Real Madrid continue to rebuild their momentum in LaLiga Santander with a 2-0 win over Valencia at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos were enough to seal the three points for the Blancos against Los Che as they look to keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid, who sit five points clear at the top with two games in hand.

Ahead of their trip to Real Valladolid at the weekend, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Ian Rush downplays Mo Salah to Real Madrid transfer rumours

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah

Former Liverpool legend Ian Rush has shrugged off rumours suggesting that Mo Salah could push for a move away from Anfield. The Egyptian superstar has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent weeks, and Salah himself has remained coy on what the future holds for him as he was quoted saying 'who knows what will happen in the future'.

However, Rush believes it is unlikely that Salah will push for a move away from Liverpool. Speaking on the forward's future, the man who scored 230 goals for the Reds expressed;

"I think Liverpool has a broad appeal. Teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid have the history, same as Liverpool and Manchester United, and for him to be linked to any of those clubs means that he is one hell of a player but for me I think Mo Salah will stay at Liverpool."

29 - In Mohamed Salah's 21 Premier League starts for Liverpool without teammate Sadio Mané, he has been directly involved in 29 goals (20 goals & nine assists). Improvised. pic.twitter.com/wv9cJ4K5wf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2021

The Liverpool icon continued,

"The fans love him, he loves the fans. The Premier League is the hardest and the most demanding league in the world. When you look at Barcelona and Real Madrid, Juventus and Milan in Serie A, where else do you get a league where the bottom team beats the top, like Sheffield United beating Manchester United? That could only happen in the English Premier League."

Salah is currently the top scorer in the Premier League and is in sublime form for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Dani Carvajal set for spell on the sidelines

Dani Carvajal is out for two months

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has become the latest player to be added to the Blancos' lengthy list of absentees. The Spaniard had to be withdrawn within half an hour of their clash with Valencia at the weekend and was replaced by Lucas Vazquez.

Carvajal is now expected to miss at least a month of action. However, some reports — most notably from the reliable Jose Felix Diaz of MARCA — suggesting that the Spaniard could potentially be out for up to twice as long as the injury was much worse than initially feared.

↪️ The affection of tendon is an ailment similar to the one Rodrygo suffered but it’s not so serious. The player is going to undergo further tests as the injury is significant. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 15, 2021

Zinedine Zidane revealed his frustration at the number of injuries piling up for Real Madrid. Speaking after the game, the Frenchman expressed;

"I don't understand. There are a lot of injuries, I'm worried. When I lose a player, as a coach it bothers me. It's a relapse. I'm sorry for Carva. He played 25 minutes very well and I'm upset because he's very important to us. But I can't explain the reasoning [behind the injury problems] to you. As a coach, having injuries is the worst. They've come back to hurt us again."

"I only hope that [Carvajal's injury] is a small one. We'll see what the injury is and for how long he'll be out for."

Carvajal joins the likes of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Marcelo, Eder Militao, and Alvaro Odriozola on the treatment table ahead of what could be a season-defining run of fixtures for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid weighing up move for Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte

With Sergio Ramos' edging towards the exit door at Real Madrid, Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte has emerged as the latest name linked with the Blancos as a potential replacement for the Spaniard. The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best defenders in England since his move to the Etihad, but has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

New signing Ruben Dias and John Stones have formed a near-impenetrable partnership at the heart of City's defence which has has come at Laporte's expense. With this in mind, Real Madrid could reportedly test the Cityzens' resolve by making an offer for Laporte. The report suggests that the Premier League leaders will command a fee close to the £57m they shelled out for the ex-Athletic Bilbao man.

There's no possibility of @SergioRamos staying at Real Madrid beyond this season, reports @jpedrerol. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5sI6MmYNNz — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 15, 2021

Apart from Laporte, Real Madrid have been linked with a host of other centre-backs including the likes of Pau Torres, David Alaba, and Jules Kounde. Zidane's men were also believed to be keeping tabs on Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig, but Bayern Munich have recently announced that he will be moving to Bavaria at the end of the ongoing campaign.

