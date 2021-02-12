Real Madrid News Roundup: Club receive massive injury boost, Blancos set to face stern competition for French star, and more — 12th February 2021

Real Madrid continue to prepare for Valencia's visit to the capital club come weekend. The Blancos would hope that they can regain their inspired form that saw them win LaLiga Santander last year as they look to regain the top spot from rivals Atletico Madrid, who sit five points ahead of Real Madrid.

Ahead of Valencia's trip to the capital, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Mauricio Pochettino rejects Real Madrid clause claims

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has rejected any claims that his contract has a 'Real Madrid clause' in it. Earlier reports suggested that the Argentine has a clause in his contract that allows him to join Real Madrid if the Blancos choose to contact him to take over from Zinedine Zidane. Pochettino was strongly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu before moving to Paris Saint-Germain to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Addressing such claims, Pochettino remarked;

"In my contract there is no clause for if Real Madrid call me. I'm happy at PSG and I hope I can stay for many years."

Pochettino was a subject of interest for both Manchester United and Real Madrid with both their respective coaches coming under criticism for their teams' displays. He took over from Tuchel at PSG, allowing the German to then replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea. Pochettino signed a deal until the summer of 2022.

Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos begins training

Despite having his knee operated on just a few days ago, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has begun training at home, which could come as a huge boost to Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. The Blancos icon succumbed to a knee injury which was expected to keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

However, the 34-year-old recently posted a video of himself on social media in which Ramos is revealed to have begun training already, with a bandage on his knee which was operated on. The Spaniard's future has been a hotly-debated topic in recent times as he is still yet to agree a new deal with the Blancos, and he could potentially leave the club on a free transfer.

PSG and Manchester United set to rival Real Madrid for Kounde

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Sevilla star Jules Kounde, who has established himself as one of the most coveted defenders in Europe. However, as per new reports, both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are set to rival the Blancos for the Frenchman's signature come summer.

3 - Defenders to have scored and completed 50+ passes in a single game against Barcelona in all competitions since at least 2013/14:



2015 - Medhi Benatia 🇲🇦 (68) - Champions League

2020 - Sergio Ramos 🇪🇸 (53) - LaLiga

2021 - JULES KOUNDÉ 🇫🇷 (63) - #CopadelRey



Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/ng5nmp0Wgj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 10, 2021

Kounde is believed to have an €80m release clause in his contract and with both PSG and United on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, the Parisiens and the Red Devils could look to trigger this clause. Kounde has also been identified by Zinedine Zidane as the ideal replacement for either one of Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane should they depart from the club. Manchester City already tried to sign the Frenchman for €55m last summer, but saw their bid rejected.

Monchi confirms Sevilla do not want Isco

Real Madrid playmaker Isco

Sevilla FC director Monchi has confirmed that his side are not interested in signing Real Madrid's Monchi, on the contrary to reports suggesting otherwise. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and is reportedly keen on an exit from the club. With his contract set to expire in 2022, Real Madrid could potentially cash in on the playmaker this summer.

Discussing the rumours regarding his side's links to Isco, Monchi explained;

"The conversation lasted approximately 15 or 20 seconds. It is news that has come out, he asked me and I said no, that was all the interest in Isco. We do not live in a basement and read things, but I talk to the president or vice-president on a day-to-day basis, and there are things that jump out and the president asks me if that is true and I say 'Yes, yes, I have not told you', but it is not the case with Isco."

He added,

"It is a rumour, a logical rumour, because he wants to leave and here is a coach with who he played at a high level, but there is absolutely nothing, not a movement."

"Fortunately in that position we have very interesting players. It is one of the positions on the pitch about which we can be calmer. In the positions that Isco can play, we have players here that will give us good performances."

Isco is a subject of interest for several clubs including the likes of AC Milan, Manchester City, Everton, Napoli, and others.

