Real Madrid News Roundup: Update on Gareth Bale's future, Serie A giants set sights on Blancos star, and more — 11th February 2021

Real Madrid prepare to host Valencia at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano come weekend as they look to make up lost ground on league leaders Atletico Madrid. The Blancos still find themselves five points behind Diego Simeone's seemingly unstoppable Atleti, who have played two games lesser than both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Ahead of Los Che's visit to to the capital, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Predrag Mijatovic believes Sergio Ramos must stay

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid cannot afford to allow Sergio Ramos to leave and should offer him a new contract, as per Predrag Mijatovic. The former Real Madrid striker believes that Ramos, even at 34, can do a fine job for his side and the Blancos must not repeat their treatment of other club legends such as Raul Gonzales and Iker Casillas, who unceremoniously left the club towards the end of their contracts.

Speaking on Ramos' situation, Mijatovic said;

“I do not know the opinion of the club or Sergio [Ramos] about it. But what I would like is for him to renew. He can still perform at a very important level, he is a leader. Someone who has been and is so important should retire at Real Madrid."

Sergio Ramos tonight makes his 177th appearance for Spain, surpassing Gianluigi Buffon to become the all-time record appearance holder at international level from a UEFA nation.



He's just seven away from the world record now too. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HpaBpOTDip — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 14, 2020

"Neither Raul, [Iker] Casillas, nor Fernando Hierro, nor many others have done that. In any case, it should be resolved as soon as possible. And, when there is a firm decision, communicate it to the fans."

Ramos has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, but the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and other clubs are very much in the fray for his signature.

AC Milan want Isco on a free

Serie A giants AC Milan are hoping to sign Isco on a free from Real Madrid, as per reports. The Spaniard, who has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane at the capital club, is in need of minutes to kickstart his career, and AC Milan — one of the longest-standing admirers of the playmaker — could provide him with an escape route.

🧐 #EstoNoLoHasVisto



🙄 Isco y su manera de empezar el calentamiento...



📺 #Golazo pic.twitter.com/OTcyv7dow8 — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) February 10, 2021

However, it remains to be seen if the Rossoneri manage to sign Isco or not as they face competition for his signature from a host of clubs, including Sevilla, Manchester City, Juventus, Napoli, and Everton. Elsewhere, his €6m-a-season wages is another matter of concern. Isco's current deal at Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022, and the Spaniard reportedly has no intension of renewing it.

Gareth Bale likely to return to Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur are not aiming to extend Gareth Bale's stay at the club beyond the current campaign, according to football insider Fabrizio Romano. The Welshman, who was frozen out by Zidane at Real Madrid, opted for a return to his former club Spurs on a season-long loan in order to gain some minutes.

7y 166d – Gareth Bale has scored his first Tottenham goal in 7 years & 166 days, last doing so on his farewell appearance for the club vs Sunderland back in May 2013. He scored exactly 200 seconds after entering the pitch. Yardage. pic.twitter.com/IJxGooyUgI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

However, Bale has been unable to recreate the form that once made him one of the most feared attackers in world football. Most of the minutes he has received so far this year have come in the cup competitions and even during those games, Bale has failed to rediscover his touch. The 31-year-old was absent from their most recent squad that faced Everton in the FA Cup as well. Unless there is a significant improvement in his form, Bale is set for a return to Real Madrid.

