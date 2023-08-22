“On the way to see my love” - Georgina Rodriguez shares snap in stunning dress before watching Cristiano Ronaldo play

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was spotted in the stands as his side recorded a victory against Shabab Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League play-off match.

The 38-year-old superstar starred in Al Nassr's 4-2 win over their Dubai-based counterparts, providing a last-minute assist for Marcelo Brozovic's goal. As has been a trend for the past seven years, Rodriguez could be seen cheering for her partner in an audacious dress.

The Spanish influencer took to Instagram to boast her stunning outfit, posting a story on the social media platform with the caption "On the way to see my love." Rodriguez donned a body-fit multi-coloured dress for the occasion, catching the attention of the majority of her 50.7 million fanbase on Instagram.

Georgina Rodriguez in her staggering tie & dye dress

The renowned social media influencer regularly flaunts her figure on Instagram, either promoting her work in the modelling industry or simply sharing photos of a family vacation.

Her rise from being a sales assistant to becoming one of the most influential personalities on the planet has been staggering. Rodriguez also stars in a self-produced Netflix documentary titled 'I Am Georgina'.

Having met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, the couple have been inseparable ever since, with Georgina Rodriguez attending almost all of Cristiano Ronaldo's matches. The 29-year-old model is also the biological mother of two of the Portuguese international's five children.

Cristiano Ronaldo came close to losing out on a 2023 debut in the AFC Champions League

The aforementioned bout almost ended in heartbreak for Cristiano Ronaldo fans, with his Al Nassr side trailing 1-2 till the 88th minute. The Saudi outfit were expected to register an easy win against Shabab Al Ahli. However, the Emirati club stunned everyone by putting up a spectacular fight against the favourites.

Nevertheless, three late goals, one each by Sultan Al-Ghannam, Anderson Talisca, and Marcelo Brozovic ensured a win for Al Nassr. They also earned a spot in the group stage of this year's AFC Champions League.

While the Portuguese superstar failed to get his name on the scoring charts, he did end up with an assist in the dying minutes of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo also made headlines for angrily pushing away a fan on his way to the dugout at half-time. His heated reaction sent fans into a frenzy, with many users criticising his action on social media.