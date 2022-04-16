“One of the best managers in the world” – Ajax star firmly believes Erik ten Hag would ‘fit well’ in the Premier League amid Manchester United links

Ajax attacker Dusan Tadic believes reportedly soon-to-be Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would be a good fit for the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have agreed a four-year deal with the Ajax head coach in principle to take over at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's Ajax captain Tadic believes he will have success in the Premier League.

He told reporters prior to Ajax's cup final against PSV Eindhoven this Sunday (via UtdDistrict):

“I hope he stays. But he is a fantastic manager, one of the best managers in the world. So then you will fit well. Tactically, Erik ten Hag is the best. You will know what to do when you are on the pitch.”

Ten Hag transformed Tadic into one of Eredivisie's top forwards since joining from Southampton in 2018. He has a remarkable record of 91 goals and 89 assists in 188 games played under the Dutchman.

The striker's description of Ten Hag and his credentials to be a success in the Premier League will encourage United fans.

Donny Van de Beek gives his Manchester United teammates a warning

Van de Beek knows all about working under the potential next Manchester United manager

The Red Devils already possess a former Ten Hag player in Donny Van de Beek, who is currently on loan at Everton. He spent five years playing under the 52-year-old at Ajax before being signed by Manchester United in 2020.

His United teammates have reportedly been asking Van de Beek for his experience of playing for Ten Hag and they're are in for a shock.

A Manchester United source is reported as saying (per Daily Express):

"He (Van de Beek) told them his training sessions are on a different level to what they’ve been used to and they’ll have to run like they’ve never run before."

He continued:

“Donny told them he’s really intense, a perfectionist, who does one-on-one training himself with the players. He controls every aspect of his players, including their diets. The basic message was he’s not one to cross - it sounds like one strike and you’re out.”

This is exactly the type of take-no-prisoner approach to coaching that the United squad has needed for years. They have been guilty of losing motivation and lacking confidence, especially this season. Their most recent display in their 1-0 defeat to Premier League relegation candidates Everton was evident this past week.

Van de Beek could also be given the opportunity to turn his United career around under a manager he knows so well.

The two had success during their time in Amsterdam, having won the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup. They also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019, losing out to Tottenham Hotspur..

