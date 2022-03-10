"One of the biggest disappointments of all time" - Fans refer to Neymar as 'Mbappe's sidekick' after lackluster display in Real Madrid vs PSG

Football fans have criticized the performance put in by Neymar Jr. following PSG's exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday. Mauricio Pochettino's side lost their Round of 16 tie 3-2 on aggregate.

The 30-year-old forward had a disappointing game at the Santiago Bernabeu despite providing the assist for Mbappe's opening goal. The Brazilian superstar took just two shots in the entire game and lost possession 17 times in the contest.

A second-half hat-trick from Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema ultimately ended PSG's dream of winning the Champions League for at least another season.

The Parisian giants once again had a disappointing time in the Champions League despite having one of the most lethal strike forces in Europe. Football fans on Twitter were therefore not pleased by yet another lackluster performance from Neymar in a big game.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Sean @SeanDOlfc Neymar has been at PSG for 5 years and doesnt have a match he can label his like Benzema does tonight. Bloke is Mbappe's sidekick Neymar has been at PSG for 5 years and doesnt have a match he can label his like Benzema does tonight. Bloke is Mbappe's sidekick

Laurie @LFCLaurie Considering the potential and talent he had, Neymar has to go down as one of the biggest disappointments of all time. Considering the potential and talent he had, Neymar has to go down as one of the biggest disappointments of all time.

Umir @umirf1 The way so many talk about Neymar is one of the more baffling things about football talk. It’s most common I feel with English media & PL fans.



They’re so dismissive of his quality, performances & legacy I genuinely don’t know where it stems from. 0 doubt, one of the best ever. The way so many talk about Neymar is one of the more baffling things about football talk. It’s most common I feel with English media & PL fans.They’re so dismissive of his quality, performances & legacy I genuinely don’t know where it stems from. 0 doubt, one of the best ever.

aaron (Madao) @AaronIsKira Neymar is trash. I always said it. Overrated af. Neymar is trash. I always said it. Overrated af.

🎃🎃 @Yerdas_out 500 million on Neymar and Mbappe to lose the league to Burak Yilmaz and win zero CLs is crazy 500 million on Neymar and Mbappe to lose the league to Burak Yilmaz and win zero CLs is crazy

- @AnfieldRd96 Neymar is horrific by the way. Neymar is horrific by the way.

Paris Saint-Germain have always considered the Champions League their final frontier. The Ligue 1 giants have failed to win Europe's elite club competition ever since their big-money takeover by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

They have only reached one Champions League final in their history. That was back in 2020 when PSG lost the final to Bayern Munich.

The Parisian giants have spent huge sums of money on superstar players in the hope of winning the Champions League. No signing was bigger than that of Neymar in the summer of 2017. The 30-year-old forward arrived in Paris for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million from Barcelona.

However, the Brazilian superstar has failed to live up to the hype and transfer fee at PSG. Neymar's time in France has always been hindered by regular injuries which have seen him play a maximum of 31 times in a season.

Neymar's struggles at PSG have continued this season

Neymar has once again struggled to find consistent form for PSG this season. This is mainly down to his ankle injury, which he sustained back in November 2021. The forward was ruled out of first-team action for around three months owing to that.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🥇| Donnarumma and Neymar had to be seperated in the locker room. Neymar blamed Donnarumma for the first goal whilst Donnarumma told him that he lost the ball for the second goal. 🥇| Donnarumma and Neymar had to be seperated in the locker room. Neymar blamed Donnarumma for the first goal whilst Donnarumma told him that he lost the ball for the second goal. @polomarca 🚨🥇| Donnarumma and Neymar had to be seperated in the locker room. Neymar blamed Donnarumma for the first goal whilst Donnarumma told him that he lost the ball for the second goal. @polomarca

However, whenever he has got on the field, he has failed to deliver goal contributions on a consistent basis. Neymar has scored four goals and assisted five times in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Brazilian superstar had a disappointing Champions League campaign on a personal level. He did not score a single goal and assisted just twice in six matches.

