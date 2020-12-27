"One day Xavi and Barcelona will meet" - Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta believes club legend's return is inevitable

Former Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is confident that Xavi Hernandez will return to the Nou Camp as a manager one day in the future.

The Spanish midfielder, currently plying his trade in Japan with Vissel Kobe, spent a glorious 18 years at Barcelona before departing the Nou Camp. He played alongside Xavi and Leo Messi and was at the heart of one of the greatest teams the sport has ever witnessed.

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of Barcelona's managerial position with Ronald Koeman coming under immense criticism for their poor start to the season. There are many managers in the fray to replace him should he potentially lose his job, with one of them being Xavi. Iniesta believes that the Catalan's return to the club is inevitable.

25 - Xavi created more chances at Euro 2012 than any other player during the tournament. Strings. #OptaEuro pic.twitter.com/7Ts2vtiFeW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 4, 2016

Speaking on a potential reunion between the club and one of its finest players, Iniesta said;

"This depends on Xavi and Barcelona, one day Xavi and Barcelona will meet, I don't know when, but I have faith that this will happen. Xavi has the potential required to do it with Barca. I hope that everything improves and that the stability of the club recovers with the next elections because things are not going well at the moment."

Xavi is currently the head coach of Qatari club Al Sadd and is currently at the summit of the league table.

Barcelona 'called to win titles', says Iniesta

Vissel Kobe v Suwon Samsung Bluewings - AFC Champions League Quarter Final

Advertisement

Despite believing that Xavi's return is inevitable, Iniesta believes that Barcelona must return to winning ways irrespective of who is at the helm of the club. The Blaugrana have been linked with several managers including Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, and Xavi, due to the struggles of the current side who sit eight points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid.

"Of course, Barcelona is always called to win titles. The club members will choose who to see as the best president for the club. Regardless of who it is, I wish Barcelona that everything returns to normal, this is what every Barcelona player wants."

21 - Andrés Iniesta is making his 21st quarter-final appearance in the Champions League; no player has more (also, Ryan Giggs and Xavi). Vintage. pic.twitter.com/EzqXTDMOg7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2018

Advertisement

Iniesta won everything there is to win in club football with Barcelona, including two European trebles, and left the club as one of the greatest players to don a Blaugrana shirt. The Catalan revealed that he is content with life in the J1 League and hopes to continue playing football in Japan.

"At the moment I want to enjoy and continue playing football, I feel good and I am happy in Japan."

Barcelona are set to contest in a high-profile UEFA Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain upon the return of European football in 2021.

Also read: Manchester City considering move for Blaugrana wonderkid, Ronald Koeman speaks on club captain Leo Messi, and more