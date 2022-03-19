“One of the hardest decisions of my career” – Bruno Guimaraes opens up on whether Newcastle United move was right choice

Newcastle United’s winter signing Bruno Guimares has replied to questions concerning his move to the Premier League.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, Bruno revealed that he had done his research on the club before his move and was glad to have joined the club when he did, saying:

“I analysed everything [before moving from Lyon to Newcastle].

“It was one of the hardest decisions of my career so far.

“I was doing well at Lyon, consolidated, always playing, Europa League…

“However, from the moment Lyon accepted the proposal, I talked to Newcastle United, I saw the players they signed.

“I saw the [initial] sequence of games, of course, obviously I knew how difficult it would be [for Newcastle in this relegation battle]."

He added:

“As I said when I arrived here, one of the most difficult moments for Newcastle is [was] these three months ahead, to stay in the Premier League.

“As of next season, the project is huge.

“I really believed in the project, I spoke to the director, coach, practically everyone.

“And everyone really wanted me here.

“I [still] believe I made the right choice."

The Magpies are under new ownership after a successful takeover by a consortium consisting of the Saudi Public Investment Fund and Amanda Stavely. They were busy in the transfer market, securing players to take them out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

The Magpies have quickly left relegation doldrums following an impressive run of form by the entire team. They will hope to continue to develop their squad with their newfound wealth, with fans excited about the club's prospects.

Newcastle and other Premier League clubs look set to battle for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby: Reports

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, the Magpies look set to battle Arsenal and Manchester United for Moussa Diaby over the summer.

Although they lost against Everton yesterday, Eddie Howe's men look set to remain in the Premier League and avoid relegation. However, they will need to continue an overhaul to bring in quality players from all over Europe.

Diaby may be on the Magpies' radar, but they will have to be cautious about the Gunners and the Red Devils, both of whom will easily match whatever they offer the Frenchman. Diaby, who is just 22 years old, has scored 16 goals and provided 9 assists for Leverkusen.

