"One more name in the list for Chelsea" - Fabrizio Romano names 4 man center-back shortlist and says Blues will sign 2 defenders 

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as the club continues its search for defensive reinforcements ahead of the upcoming season.

The Thomas Tuchel-coached side are in the market for a reliable center-back after Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid earlier this month on a free transfer. Defensive pillars Andreas Christensen [via Mundo Deportivo], Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso [via Metro] are also rumored to be on their way to joining Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

Since the onset of June, Chelsea have been repeatedly linked with a permanent move for Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt [via Calciomercato] and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde [via The Sun].

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have added Koulibaly to their growing wishlist of center-backs. Apart from the Senegal international, the club are also keeping tabs on De Ligt, Kounde and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Been told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs. Kalidou Koulibaly, one more name in the list for Chelsea as they keep searching for two centre backs. He’s out of contract with Napoli in 2023.Been told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs. Kalidou Koulibaly, one more name in the list for Chelsea as they keep searching for two centre backs. He’s out of contract with Napoli in 2023. 🔵 #CFCBeen told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs.

Koulibaly, 31, has been at the heart of Napoli's defense for eight seasons, featuring in 317 matches across all competitions. He made 34 appearances last season, netting three goals and providing three assists.

Out of the four, Chelsea are reportedly keen to acquire the services of two defenders as veteran Thiago Silva is expected to be phased out of the starting lineup during the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing Lens right-back Jonathan Clauss [via The Sun]. Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri [via The Sun] is also being monitored by the London club.

Chelsea in pole position to sign Raphinha

Ahead of the new season, the Blues are aiming to add more attackers to their roster as a squad overhaul is expected to take place. While Romelu Lukaku is going back to his former club Inter Milan on loan this summer, forwards Timo Werner [via El Nacional] and Hakim Ziyech [via The Guardian] are also linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached "full agreement" with Leeds United to sign forward Raphinha for a reported fee in the region of £60 million to £65 million. The Brazilian is also on the radar of Arsenal and Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs.Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs. 🚨🔵 #CFCTalks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. https://t.co/gNbc4HbrTa

The Premier League club are also reportedly interested in signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. Earlier, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Blues are preparing a second offer for the 27-year-old after their opening bid was turned down by Manchester City.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far