One player that Manchester United should look to sign from each of the other Top 5 sides in the Premier League

Manchester United have gotten off to a fantastic start under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with four wins in a row. Although they are yet to face a quality opponent, the feeling at Manchester United has been positive after a very long time.

Manchester United are currently at No.6 in the Premier League and are three and six points behind Arsenal and Chelsea respectively. With still 17 matches to go, Manchester United will have to aim a spot in the Champions League to consider this season a partial success.

However, the quality and style of football played by the Red Devils has been criticized and is said to be underwhelming when compared with their Top-6 rivals. This can also be tracked down to the lack of successful transfers in the past few seasons which has affected the system badly.

On that note, we have compiled a list of one player which Manchester United should look to aim in the other five sides sitting above them in the current Premier League table to become a force to reckon with in the upcoming Premier League season.

#1 Arsenal - Mesut Ozil

Manchester United lack a creative player in the team who can assist frequently. That has affected their goalscoring form and this needs to be resolved at the earliest.

Although Mesut Ozil was linked to Manchester United in the previous winter transfer window, his new contract with the Gunners last year laid the rumors to rest. The situation is almost similar now with Ozil in a bad phase and may look for a move elsewhere.

He is devoid of any international commitments right now and would be a suitable pick for the Old Trafford club. He can reunite with former gunner Alexis Sanchez and increase the number of goals.

However, Ozil has a number of suitors across the globe and he would be a difficult purchase.

