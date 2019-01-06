×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

One player that Manchester United should look to sign from each of the other Top 5 sides in the Premier League

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
575   //    06 Jan 2019, 09:14 IST

Ozil will be a good fit at Manchester United
Ozil will be a good fit at Manchester United

Manchester United have gotten off to a fantastic start under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with four wins in a row. Although they are yet to face a quality opponent, the feeling at Manchester United has been positive after a very long time.

Manchester United are currently at No.6 in the Premier League and are three and six points behind Arsenal and Chelsea respectively. With still 17 matches to go, Manchester United will have to aim a spot in the Champions League to consider this season a partial success.

However, the quality and style of football played by the Red Devils has been criticized and is said to be underwhelming when compared with their Top-6 rivals. This can also be tracked down to the lack of successful transfers in the past few seasons which has affected the system badly.

On that note, we have compiled a list of one player which Manchester United should look to aim in the other five sides sitting above them in the current Premier League table to become a force to reckon with in the upcoming Premier League season.


#1 Arsenal - Mesut Ozil

Manchester United lack a creative player in the team who can assist frequently. That has affected their goalscoring form and this needs to be resolved at the earliest.

Although Mesut Ozil was linked to Manchester United in the previous winter transfer window, his new contract with the Gunners last year laid the rumors to rest. The situation is almost similar now with Ozil in a bad phase and may look for a move elsewhere.

He is devoid of any international commitments right now and would be a suitable pick for the Old Trafford club. He can reunite with former gunner Alexis Sanchez and increase the number of goals.

However, Ozil has a number of suitors across the globe and he would be a difficult purchase.



1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Mesut Ozil Roberto Firmino Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Premier League 2018/19: Player of the month candidates...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United will have...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Disappointing Premier League Players of the Season...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid look to sign 5...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Manchester City vs Liverpool: 3...
RELATED STORY
5 club legends that fans would love to come back as managers
RELATED STORY
10 Reasons why Premier League is the most followed league...
RELATED STORY
ESPN Luck Index: Liverpool robbed, and Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
5 best Premier League strikers to have never won the...
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 20 & 21: Players to avoid, players to consider,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us