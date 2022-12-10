One smart signing for each of the Premier League top-6 clubs in January

The English Premier League is currently on a break due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup. It will resume on Boxing Day (December 26, 2022), just a week after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

The winter transfer window is set to open from January 1, 2023, which will present Premier League teams with an opportunity to add reinforcements to their squads to reach their objectives during the second half of the season.

On that note, here's one smart signing each Premier League top-6 club could make during the January transfer window.

Arsenal - Mykhaylo Mudryk

Premier League leaders have showed interest in signing Mykhaylo Mudryk

The Gunners are flying this season. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his team can continue their fine form once the season resumes.

The Spanish manager is reportedly looking to add a new winger to his squad to give his attack a different dimension. Arsenal have been linked with signing Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk in that regard.

Mudryk has impressed with his performances in the UEFA Champions League this season. The 21-year-old attacker registered three goals and two assists in six UCL appearances prior to Shakhtar's elimination from the tournament. His arrival would add directness to the Gunners' attack, while also reducing the goal-scoring burden on Gabriel Jesus.

The Ukrainian club are demanding a transfer fee close to €100 million to sell their prized asset, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing to pay such a huge amount to sign him. He could provide the push they need to continue challenging for the Premier League title.

Chelsea - Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao has impressed with his performances for AC Milan

Chelsea have had trouble finding the back of the net this season. The Blues have managed to score just 17 goals in 14 Premier League games so far. Graham Potter is likely to add a new forward to his roster during the upcoming transfer window.

AC Milan's Rafael Leao is among the attackers who have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. The Portugal international won the Serie A Footballer of the Year last term after registering 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 league games. He has continued his exploits this season as well and has already scored six goals in 14 league outings.

Chelsea are reportedly trying hard to sign the Portuguese international. However, AC Milan are reluctant to sell him and the Blues might have to pay over the odds to bring him to the Premier League.

Liverpool - Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is among the most promising midfielders in the Premier League

Liverpool have started the current season poorly, winning just six of their opening 14 games in the league. The midfield has been one of the biggest areas of concern for the Reds.

Almost all of Liverpool's senior midfielders have suffered injuries during the opening months of the campaign. Jurgen Klopp is likely to add a new midfielder to his squad next month since Arthur's loan move to the club hasn't worked out.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo is one of the midfielders who has caught Jurgen Klopp's attention in recent months. The Ecuador international has made an impression with his passing and tackling skills, along with his excellent reading of the game. He is also excellent at invading the opposition press.

However, Brighton are likely to demand a massive transfer fee to sell him given his stock has increased significantly following an impressive FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with Ecuador.

Manchester City - Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City could sign Enzo Fernandez

Premier League giants Manchester City don't have a clear weakness going into the January transfer window. However, they could look to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez as a long-term replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who will be out of contract at the end of the current season.

Enzo Fernandez has been impressive for Argentina during the ongoing World Cup. He has registered one goal and one assist in five FIFA World Cup appearances so far. Fernandes has impressed with his passing and tackling skills, coupled with his ability to break down stubborn defenses with key passes.

According to Record, Manchester City are interested in signing the Benfica midfielder. However, they will face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United, who have also shown an interest in securing his services.

Manchester United - Joao Felix

Could Joao Felix move to the Premier League?

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract last month and are expected to sign his replacement during the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix is among the players who have been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks. The Portuguese international's relationship with manager Diego Simeone has soured this season, and he has started just five league games so far.

The Madrid-based outfit's CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin recently revealed (via ESPN) that they would listen to offers for the 23-year-old. Manchester United could look to capitalize on the situation and try to bring him to Old Trafford next month.

Tottenham Hotspur - Ruslan Malinovskyi

Ruslan Malinovskyi has been linked with a move to Premier League club Tottenham

Signing a creative midfielder is among the top priorities for Antonio Conte during the summer window. Atlanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi is among the names currently being monitored by the Italian boss.

The Ukraine international has impressed with his performances for the Five Stripes since joining from Genk in the summer transfer window of 2019. He has played 142 games (in all competitions) for the Italian outfit so far, registering 30 goals and 28 assists. Malinovskyi finished as the Serie's top assist provider during the 2020-21 season after creating 12 goals in 36 appearances.

Malinovskyi's current contract at the Gewiss Stadium will expire at the end of the current season. Tottenham could sign him on a cut-price deal during the January window.

