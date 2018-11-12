×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

One song for the City: Looking back at Manchester City's 3-1 riot over Manchester United

EMMANUEL TAJI
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
29   //    12 Nov 2018, 14:07 IST

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite their recent improved form, Manchester United must have arrived at the Etihad fully aware of the difficult task they had on their hands. They were about to take on the swashbuckling, free-scoring and defensively impervious Citizens, and nobody looked at them as the favorites.

But going by the intensity of the old rivalry between the two sides of Manchester, and Jose Mourinho’s combative nature, it was not entirely unreasonable to expect some sparks to fly in Sunday’s derby.

Although United’s dominance over their sky-blue neighbors spans more than a century, City have unexpectedly emerged into a formidable enemy in the Premier League era. United - the most successful English club of our times, boasting 13 Premier League titles in 26 years - are struggling. They have been an unstable ship since Sir Alex Ferguson called time on his stay at the helm.

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

At almost exactly the same time, the Citizens have seen their stock grow. The neighbors who were barely surviving in the previous century, playing in the third tier of English football in 1998/99 when United won the fifth of their 13 Premier League titles and raked in a treble, are the dominant force in English football now.

In Sunday’s Manchester derby, with goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan, the Citizens emphasized their new bragging rights. The defending champions maintained their incredible run as they pipped the Red Devils 3-1.

Despite a somewhat cautious start in the first half, City regained their composure to produce an impressive performance that put them back at the top of the table. They are now ahead of Liverpool, who had briefly occupied the top spot after their 2-0 win over Fulham earlier in the day.

Silva handed City an early lead 12 minutes into the game, before Aguero made it a comfortable cushion of two just three minutes into the second half. But that assurance would be shortly tested.

Anthony Martial pulled one back from a spot kick for the visitors 10 minutes later. This was in the aftermath of Ederson’s tackle that brought Romelu Lukaku down in the box.

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

When United came visiting last season, they went 2-0 down before turning the tables to win 3-2 in a scintillating comeback. Many City players must have thought back to that disappointing April encounter when the penalty was struck.

But United struggled to create much after that, allowing the champions to regain their two-goal cushion with only four minutes remaining. Gundogan slotted home from close range, punishing United for some sloppy defending. 

City wrapped the match up in beautiful fashion, walking away with bragging rights once more. They can no longer acquiesce with the underdog label that forced fans to the self-deprecating anthem, "We are not, we're not really here. Just like the fans of the Invisible Man, we're not really here."

The current breed of the Citizens, bankrolled by Abu Dhabi, may even take Grace VanderWaal’s City Song and flaunt the reprise, “Let's take the city and make it our song”.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Jose Mourinho Etihad Stadium
EMMANUEL TAJI
CONTRIBUTOR
5 players who have played for both Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City beat Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Manchester Derby: Top 3 Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Manchester City vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United plan to beat Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Current Manchester United and Manchester City players who...
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us