Only 4 players have scored a Premier League hat-trick against Manchester United: Where are they now?

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Feature
17 Oct 2018, 16:57 IST

Romelu Lukaku now plays for Manchester United.
Romelu Lukaku now plays for Manchester United.

What does it take to score a hat-trick in a highly competitive league like the Premier League? Speed? Strength? Clinical finishing or just pure luck?

To score a hat-trick in Premier League, that too against Manchester United, any player is going to need a combination of them all.

When a player scores a hat-trick against the Red Devils, he not only wins the match-ball but earns himself a place in the history books.

In the Premier League era, Manchester United goalkeepers have only been beaten in the same match by the same player on 4 occasions. With the first hat-trick coming in 2006 and the last one being scored in the 2014-15 season.

Let us see how the 4 players have fared since their famous hat-trick against the 13-time Premier League champions:

#1 David Bentley

Blackburn Rovers' David Bentley was the first player to score a hat-trick against Manchester United in PL
Blackburn Rovers' David Bentley was the first player to score a hat-trick against Manchester United in PL

David Bentley created history on 1 February 2006, when he scored the first ever hat-trick against Manchester United in Blackburn Rovers' 4-3 win over the Red Devils.

He was just 22 years old when he humbled the legendary Edwin van der Sar at Ewood Park. The Arsenal youth academy product was beginning to flourish under Mark Hughes at Ewood Park and with this performance, he announced himself onto the big stage.

He was compared to players like Bergkamp and was even claimed to be David Beckham's natural heir back in 2007.

After series of good performances as a Blackburn midfielder, he was signed by Tottenham Hotspurs in 2008. And this is where it all went wrong for the Englishman.

Bentley never replicated his form at the White Hart Lane and was shipped out on loan to various Premier League clubs. He also became the only British player to play in the Russian Premier League when he was loaned to FC Rostov in 2012.

He would go on to announce his retirement from professional football at the age of just 29 in 2014. And according to the Mirror, he’s currently invested his money in a variety of businesses and runs a restaurant called La Sala in Chigwell, Essex.

And, more recently, he has ­invested in a commercial ­cleaning company and in a ­accounting firm too.



