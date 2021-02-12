3 Manchester United players who deserve to be captain

Manchester United is undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world and has a massive following. Historically, the club has been home to legendary figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney.

One of the key talking points among Manchester United fans is who wears the iconic number 7 shirt as well the captain's armband. Since Rooney left Manchester United in 2017, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick and Ashley Young have all been skippers.

Harry Maguire has been widely criticized after he was made permanent captain at the start of 2020. While he might be a decent defender, Maguire's leadership qualities have come into question. When compared to players like Roy Keane, who was a fiery character and stood up for his teammates, Maguire seems unfit to wear the armband.

Let's look at some players who could lead the team if Manchester United decide to switch things up.

#3 Scott McTominay

McTominay has scored some crucial goals for Manchester United.

The Scotland international has scored seven goals for Manchester United this season. He is without a shroud of doubt United through and through. When fit, McTominay is regularly picked in a midfield three.

At only 23, McTominay is set to cement his place in the starting lineup for years to come. Being a product of the Manchester United academy also makes him an ideal candidate as he understands the values of the club.

McTominay recently scored the winning goal against West Ham United in the Red Devils' 1-0 FA Cup win. This is a testament to his ability to pop in dangerous areas in the opposition box. McTominay is starting to prove that he will fight for his team till the end like a true captain.

Advertisement

#2 David De Gea

De Gea has saved Manchester United in the past, including a memorable night at the Emirates in 2017.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has been at the club since 2011. In 2015, De Gea was in his prime and poised to join Real Madrid. However, that deal did not go through.

De Gea stayed on and fought for the club through their darkest times, even when they failed to qualify for the Champions League. Captaincy in football sometimes is based on seniority and De Gea is the most experienced player in terms of time spent at the club.

Having been at the club over the years, it would make sense for him to be club captain. De Gea has the ability to put on more solid performances for the club and could be a rock for Manchester United at the back. Not many eyebrows will be raised if he takes over the captaincy from Maguire.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

Advertisement

Fernandes has shown leadership on and off the field.

The Portuguese maestro has been one of the most influential players at United in recent times. Ever since his arrival in January 2020, Fernandes has scored 30 goals in 56 appearances, the highest out of all United's attacking players. His passion for success and ability to influence games are reasons why he could be captain. Fernandes also captained Sporting Lisbon before moving to Old Trafford.

Fernandes is one of United's most important players and when he plays well, he improves those around him. On top of scoring goals, Fernandes also has many assists to his belt. He knows how to distribute the ball and bring others into the game.

If United are to win any silverware Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then Fernandes will be at the heart of it. Should United feel the need to replace their captain, then Fernandes should be at the top of the list.