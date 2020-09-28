The Ronald Koeman era has officially kick-started, and Ansu Fati already looks like the Dutchman’s golden goose.

The 17-year-old was handed a start in Barcelona’s opening La Liga game against Villarreal and rewarded his manager’s faith with two impressive goals.

A few weeks ago, he starred for the Spanish national team and scored on his debut. Ansu Fati has now begun his audition to become Lionel Messi's long-term successor under Koeman at the Camp Nou.

On the same day, Luis Suarez, deemed surplus to requirements, scored twice for his new club Atletico Madrid. However, Ansu Fati all-but justified the club’s decision to trust him to take the Uruguayan's place.

Ansu Fati scored twice against Villarreal

Against Villarreal, the teenager was simply unplayable and his performance had similarities to Messi’s own early years at Barcelona.

Ansu Fati's brace was brilliantly taken

His first goal highlighted his awareness and sharp movements as he sprinted from midfield to meet Jordi Alba’s cut-back, before finishing with aplomb.

Then after receiving another threaded pass from Philippe Coutinho on the left flank, he curled the ball past the goalkeeper at his near post.

Fati was undoubtedly the star of the show, despite a penalty from Messi and an own goal from Pau Torres helping Barcelona to an emphatic 4-0 home win.

The Blaugrana hierarchy has committed several blunders in recent times with regards to their transfers. However, showing faith in the 17-year-old is definitely something every fan approves of.

Ansu Fati could be Barcelona's main man after Lionel Messi

The season is still young, but Ansu Fati is showing he can take on more responsibility in the Barcelona first team.

With Messi’s future still undecided, it would not be far-fetched to suggest the Argentine magician could be leaving in a year or two. Should Fati continue his development at the same level, though, the club may yet have a long-term successor.

On the evidence of the teenager’s performance against Villarreal on Sunday, his audition to become Barcelona’s main man in the future is going according to plan so far.