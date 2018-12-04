Antoine Griezmann's attitude on Ballon d'Or snub is inexplicable

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 404 // 04 Dec 2018, 10:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Frenchman was unhappy about being neglected for the prestigious award

December 3, 2018. A day which was a historic moment in football. Luka Modric crowned the Ballon d'Or winner after a decade of dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Messi failed to even break into the top 3 of the awards. Modric was followed by Ronaldo and Griezmann, while Mbappe finished at #4 followed by Lionel Messi at #5.

Antoine Griezmann however, despite his third-placed finish has shown his frustrations and disappointment on missing the Ballon d'Or.

“I won a Europa League, a World Cup – what else I have to do, I do not know," said the Atletico Madrid star.

He is making a point that even after winning two silverwares he is not considered for the Ballon d'Or. The shouldn't even be making the point. First and foremost, it is an individual award which should be based on individual brilliance and not team success. Secondly, the Europa League is nothing to brag about? It is a league where teams who are mostly not in the top 5 leagues play, and where the 5th, 6th and maybe 7th placed teams of the top 5 leagues play.

How did he end up playing Europa League? Because he was taken to the cleaners along with his team in the Champions League. What is so funny, Antoine? Going by logic, each team that made the knockouts of UEFA Champions League has to be considered better than those who were relegated, if you will, to Europa League.

Next point. A World Cup winner. Quite rightly, he has won the World Cup but he had a team with him. It was not like Brazil 1998 where Ronaldo took his team to the finals single handily and missed out. It wasn't like France 2006 where Zidane failed to get the trophy. Neither was it Argentina 2014, where Lionel Messi failed to get his hands on the trophy. Simply, he wasn't the only standout performer in the team. Mbappe, Pavard, Pogba, Kante, everyone equally stepped up to the task.

Of the four goals in the World Cup, three of them were penalties. One each against Australia, Argentina, and Croatia. One goal that he scored from open play was against Uruguay. How? His shot was misjudged by Muslera and went in off his palms. Griezmann's Fortnite L celebration looked better than his work on the pitch. Honestly, he could not be considered the pivotal part of the team alone. Varane, Mbappe, and Kante could all claim that they were more instrumental.

Last but not least, how could he consider himself among the top individual performers in 2018. Griezmann is not even in the top 10 goalscorers in 2018, neither does his team play attacking football where his role is important. Atletico's structure is based on defence. Moreover, he should look at others who missed out.

Look at Messi. He doesn't even make the top 3, and could Griezmann claim that he was actually better than Messi in 2018? most Man of the Match awards in 2018, Most goals in 2018, most number of assists in 2018, most key passes, LaLiga, Copa Del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, most chances created - every stat leaning towards the Argentine. And France Football doesn't consider him for the Ballon d'Or, not even the top 3.

And does Messi come out in public and says that he feels frustrated? Come on Antoine, be thankful that you actually finished ahead of him in the rank list. That is your biggest achievement till now in your career in terms of individuality. Handle your failures with a positive attitude, especially when the person who has won has been better than you.

Don't be a sore loser, Antoine.