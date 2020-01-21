Opinion: Champions League glory is pivotal for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City are the reigning champions of the Premier League. The blue half of Manchester has been utterly brilliant under Pep Guardiola, who now boasts a mighty impressive CV which includes League title wins in Germany, Spain and England.

City started the current campaign impressively, but a few defeats on the road coupled with some drawn fixtures, now leave them in third position, with 48 points to their name. The difference between them and the table-toppers, Liverpool, is 16 points, which is just massive. It will take something really special for any side, even Manchester City, to dethrone the men from Anfield at the top and, as it stands, City are likely to surrender their crown as Champions of England. This past weekend saw Liverpool defeat arch-rivals Manchester United, whereas The Citizens could only salvage a draw in their clash with Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola is one of the finest managers of his generation, and the Spaniard has truly given a lot to European football. His time at Barcelona is fondly remembered by many, simply because he outclassed many other managers with his tactics which led to a trophy-laden period for the Blaugrana.

Under his reign, Barcelona won the Champions League twice in 2009 and 2011. Ever since then, Guardiola has been craving for the third one, having come close with Bayern Munich on few occasions, and then with City as well. Somehow, his luck runs out in Europe’s top club competition. His major challenge at City has been to help the side win UEFA Champions League trophy, but things haven't really gone their way!

Al Ain v Manchester City

The Citizens are one of the strongest sides in Europe, and have spent billions of pounds under the ownership of Sheikh Mansour. The side has gone places, yet the Champions League final still eludes them. Yes, City with all their financial muscle, work-class squad and more are yet to win the coveted crown. Pep Guardiola's appointment caused a cheer amongst the City fans, as they now had a world-class manager at the helm whose Champions League pedigree is known by fans all around the globe.

The Premier League trophy seems to be heading to Anfield, and with the high expectations at City, the club and, most importantly, Pep Guardiola needs Champions League glory more than ever. Manchester City's entire season depends on it, and it remains to be seen how Guardiola assembles his side in their clash against Real Madrid in the Round of 16.