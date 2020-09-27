Opinion: Chelsea's new signings will improve but Lampard must now show his coaching nous

After spending over £200 million in the transfer market this summer, Chelsea still don’t look like a side any different from the one that finished fourth in last season’s Premier League.

Inconsistent displays, a lack of concentration and a lack of defensive stability were a few of the problems that nearly cost the Blues a Champions League place last term.

And while the club has spent so much to improve the squad for this season, the performance against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday proved there was still a long way to go.

On paper, Chelsea have one of the best attacking units in European football, provided everyone is fully fit. With Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz, they boast an attack that should be able to unlock any defense.

The Blues pit up a disastrous performance in the first half against WBA

However, professional football is not like a simulated FIFA game. The roles of coaches are now more important than ever. That is why Frank Lampard will need to really up his game if he wants to keep his job.

Saturday’s performance against the Baggies was simply unacceptable. Fans expected the Blues to kick on after that impressive 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup in midweek. However, just like last season, it was the inconsistent Chelsea that turned up.

Chelsea were 3-0 down within 30 minutes

After just four minutes, the London outfit were already behind. Some farcical defending allowed Callum Robinson the time and space to shift the ball from his right to his left to fire past Willy Caballero.

Robinson made it 2-0 in the 25th minute, displacing the slow Thiago Silva, who captained the Blues on his Premier League debut, before running a distance to score.

Two minutes later, Chelsea were three goals down. This time, Kyle Bartley was left unmarked at the far post to slot home.

The Blues, however, showed great desire and fighting spirit in the second half to claw their way back. Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham all got onto the scoresheet in the 3-3 draw.

Lampard seems to have got all the players he requested, although Declan Rice may also walk through the doors of Stamford Bridge soon. The former midfielder will now have to prove his managerial nous with the squad.

Performances like this will not be tolerated by fans, especially after spending a whopping £220 million. It will only be a matter of time before Lampard is sacked by Chelsea if results do not improve.