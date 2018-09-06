Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Chelsea should brace up for difficult fixtures after the International break

jamescisco2018
ANALYST
Feature
1.74K   //    06 Sep 2018, 20:02 IST

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea have made a perfect start to the season. Four wins out of four in the Premier League is no doubt what Maurizio Sarri was hoping for as the season began. They are also playing with a lot of swagger - the Sarri-Ball way.

No doubt The Blues have improved their passing ability under the Italian compared to the previous Chelsea sides under Conte and Mourinho.

Chelsea have made an impressive start to the season, however we cannot discountenance the fact that The Blues have had relatively easy fixtures on paper aside the Arsenal game which proved a test to The Blues' title credentials.

Even at that, it could be seen that when a tough opposition plays them, they could really ask questions about Chelsea as a team. The Gunners came from behind to draw level before half time, having conceded two quick-fire goals early in the first half. With the foregoing in mind, Chelsea will definitely face sterner tests after the international break.

Chelsea EPL fixtures 2018/19 season
Chelsea EPL fixtures 2018-19 season

Let us take a closer look at the fixtures. Chelsea play home to Cardiff City on September 15, before taking on Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham side the following weekend. These first two fixtures could seem like an easy win on paper, but Chelsea have got to be wary of the threat both sides pose.

Cardiff City and West Ham are in trouble at the moment, both sides are yet to pick a win in any of their Premier League games this season, and will definitely want to right the wrongs as soon as action resumes.

The team under immense pressure is particularly West Ham who have invested heavily in their squad during the summer, and have lost all four games of the season so far.

Manuel Pellegrini is under huge pressure, and if he does not start picking up points as quickly as possible, he could be the first manager in England's top flight to be sacked.

West Ham will definitely be fired up for this, considering the fact that it is a London derby. This game also comes at a time when Chelsea travels to Greece to take on PAOK FC in the UEFA Europa League.

That of course could prove to be testing, after making such a journey and then arriving in England to play another away game at West Ham.

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League
Olivier Giroud

The real test will come when Chelsea hosts last season's UEFA Champions League finalists Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 29, before an away trip to Southampton on October 6, and then they host Manchester United on October 20.

These matches are definitely going to provide a stern test compared to the ones they have faced so far.

Only time will tell how some players who are not particularly used to playing in the Europa League will fare when these games come thick and fast. No doubt Chelsea will know more about their title credentials after these difficult run of games in the upcoming weeks.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Olivier Giroud Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
jamescisco2018
ANALYST
I am an unbiased and objective sports writer who looks at the drama, the intrigues and probables in the sporting world
The Last Time Chelsea Won Their Opening Four League...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: The transfers you should make,...
RELATED STORY
4 positives for Chelsea from their start to the season 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Lessons from Gameweek 4
RELATED STORY
Premier League's Perfect Three: Who Will Blink First?
RELATED STORY
9 Reasons why Chelsea fans should be excited this season
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Which Chelsea players should you...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 contenders for August player of the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Matchweek 4: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us