Chelsea have made a perfect start to the season. Four wins out of four in the Premier League is no doubt what Maurizio Sarri was hoping for as the season began. They are also playing with a lot of swagger - the Sarri-Ball way.

No doubt The Blues have improved their passing ability under the Italian compared to the previous Chelsea sides under Conte and Mourinho.

Chelsea have made an impressive start to the season, however we cannot discountenance the fact that The Blues have had relatively easy fixtures on paper aside the Arsenal game which proved a test to The Blues' title credentials.

Even at that, it could be seen that when a tough opposition plays them, they could really ask questions about Chelsea as a team. The Gunners came from behind to draw level before half time, having conceded two quick-fire goals early in the first half. With the foregoing in mind, Chelsea will definitely face sterner tests after the international break.

Let us take a closer look at the fixtures. Chelsea play home to Cardiff City on September 15, before taking on Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham side the following weekend. These first two fixtures could seem like an easy win on paper, but Chelsea have got to be wary of the threat both sides pose.

Cardiff City and West Ham are in trouble at the moment, both sides are yet to pick a win in any of their Premier League games this season, and will definitely want to right the wrongs as soon as action resumes.

The team under immense pressure is particularly West Ham who have invested heavily in their squad during the summer, and have lost all four games of the season so far.

Manuel Pellegrini is under huge pressure, and if he does not start picking up points as quickly as possible, he could be the first manager in England's top flight to be sacked.

West Ham will definitely be fired up for this, considering the fact that it is a London derby. This game also comes at a time when Chelsea travels to Greece to take on PAOK FC in the UEFA Europa League.

That of course could prove to be testing, after making such a journey and then arriving in England to play another away game at West Ham.

The real test will come when Chelsea hosts last season's UEFA Champions League finalists Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 29, before an away trip to Southampton on October 6, and then they host Manchester United on October 20.

These matches are definitely going to provide a stern test compared to the ones they have faced so far.

Only time will tell how some players who are not particularly used to playing in the Europa League will fare when these games come thick and fast. No doubt Chelsea will know more about their title credentials after these difficult run of games in the upcoming weeks.