Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: City Football Group at the heart of Girona's LaLiga fixture in USA

Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Feature
123   //    10 Sep 2018, 22:57 IST

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Estadi Montilivi, home of Girona FC

LaLiga matches return this coming weekend following the international break, as clubs look to gain crucial early points in the campaign. Girona will look for a second consecutive victory when they host Celta Vigo, but they have also raised many eyebrows off the pitch recently.

Reports have linked Girona and Barcelona with the first-ever international league fixture in the Spanish top flight, with Miami hosting the beginning of a 15-year commitment to stage one match in North America each year. The targeted date is January 27, a home match for Girona.

Football fans are rightfully upset, and not just necessarily Girona supporters. The competitive balance of a league season is now compromised, as well as taking arguably Girona's biggest game of 2018-19 away from the Estadi Montilivi. LaLiga wants to establish themselves along with the Premier League amongst the North American market, but not everyone is on-board with the idea.

Captains from all 20 sides made their thoughts known, with a feeling of surprise as players were unaware of the upcoming changes prior to the official announcements. It was always going to be interesting to see who would be the first to sacrifice a home fixture for this new initiative, and it is not a shock to see Girona ultimately be the one.

City Football Group

City Football Group, backed by massive financial influence, took over Manchester City in the summer of 2008. With a windfall of cash, City were completely transformed into the Premier League juggernaut we know today. But the Abu Dhabi group did not stop in England, and have added several more teams to the CFG portfolio.

New York City FC (USA) and Melbourne City FC (Australia) were added, along with a minority stake in Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan). Last year, CFG also invested in Club Atlético Torque (Uruguay) and Girona. For Girona, CFG owns a significant percentage, while the other large stake is held by Girona Football Group (led by Pep Guardiola’s brother Pere). Due to this relationship, Manchester City made a habit of loaning players to Girona.

Last season was the first ever in the top flight for Los Blanquivermell, and CFG definitely wants the club to become a global brand. In that sense, one can see why Girona are the club making the first move, re-locating a Catalan derby across the Atlantic Ocean. There have been talks of ownership looking to pay for travel in some ways for fans, but that may be more of a dream than a reality.

LaLiga wants to improve their worldwide footprint, while City Football Group aim to increase their influence in world football. Girona’s match in the USA was a perfect idea for them, but supporters are suffering in the end.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Girona FC
Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Roy was born and raised in New York but now calls Arizona home. A passionate writer/editor focused on bringing quality content to those that love the beautiful game. La Liga, MLS and League Two always catch his eye. His work has appeared on MSN, Bleacher Report, FanSided, Last Word On Sports and other news outlets.
LaLiga: Barcelona will play a league fixture in America...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Marc Muniesa: 'Forever Grateful to Pep...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News: Manchester City player spotted in Catalonia...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid's predicted lineup for the...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Girona 1-4 Real Madrid; Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Girona FC to become first La Liga team to play in India
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Girona vs Real Madrid - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: New beginnings - Real Madrid under Julen...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid cruise to a 4-1 win over...
RELATED STORY
Girona 1-4 Real Madrid: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us