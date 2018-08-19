Opinion: Cut Antoine Griezmann some slack

Grizou!

Whether it be the 'L' celebration at the World Cup, or the video that came out just before the World Cup where Griezmann rejected Barcelona - Antoine Griezmann has been under fire, called various things that range from childish, to immature, to unsportsmanlike.

Most of the criticism leveled at him are fairly accurate. As France and Atletico's most influential player, he should act more like a professional and less like a child. The 'Fortnite' celebrations, the constant use, or rather misuse of social media is not what you expect from a 27 year old professional football player.

Many are unaware that Griezmann is the best and most marketable player Atletico have had in decades. Falcao, Forlan and Torres at their peaks didn't even come close. For those who don't know, he kept everybody in the dark about a potential move to Barcelona, and the club targeted Lemar as a possible replacement during that time.

He built up that tension, and then released a ridiculous video about him staying. Clearly, that wasn't the best decision by Griezmann.

UEFA Super Cup - Another trophy for Grizou

These questionable actions have led to a deluge of criticism on the Atletico forward. But he's not the only footballer to have done things like this before. There have been many footballers well known for such shenanigans.

The only difference is that those footballers came from underprivileged backgrounds, didn't have the best childhoods, and therefore seemingly don't know what's wrong or right. Griezmann comes from a very privileged family, his dad had strong political influences, and his grandfather was a famous footballer.

But so what?

Okay, he's childish and immature, but who are we to judge? There are many instances of professional athletes who have fun off the pitch and deliver great performances on it. Let Griezmann be, maybe in the future we will see a Griezmann who is a model professional.

Live and let live.