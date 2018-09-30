Opinion: Eden Hazard is probably the best player in the world right now

He has added a goal-scoring edge to his game

A few years ago when Jose Mourinho claimed that Eden Hazard was the third best player in the world only behind Messi and Ronaldo, many people laughed it off. Mainly because his numbers were not even close to the inhuman goals and assists Messi and Ronaldo produced.

And that was true. In his best goal-scoring season, Hazard managed to score just 16 goals in the league while in their statistically worst seasons Messi and Ronaldo have managed around 26.

That was mainly because Hazard loved to be the playmaker, creating chances and laying the ball off for his teammates to finish, rather than trying to score himself. It became a popular opinion that Hazard needs to start scoring more if he wants to be counted among the best, and stand a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Perhaps this was the reason why a dream transfer to a big club never materialised for him. And maybe that's why there is a change in him.

A huge credit for this should go to Sarri

There has been a difference in the way Eden Hazard has been playing this season. What we are seeing now is him being the main goal scoring threat of his team apart from being the creative heartbeat.

He has added a goal-scoring edge to his game, and a huge credit for this should go to Sarri for freeing him of his defensive duties, and giving him full license to go forward. And Hazard has fittingly repaid the faith shown in him by scoring 6 goals from as many matches, and being the top scorer in the league.

There is renewed confidence evident in his game, and his shots per game has increased significantly. Once he gets on the ball and manages to get around the box, he tries to go for goal unlike in previous seasons where he would have tried to set up a teammate to shoot.

The winner he scored against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup was a prime example of this. After receiving a short pass from Azpilicueta he burst forward, and with a couple of nutmegs scored the goal to win the match for Chelsea. Something we are more used to seeing from Leo Messi.

Hazard is leading the charge for Chelsea

Not many would have thought of Hazard being among the contenders for Golden Boot due to his previous record, but now there is a serious chance of him finishing the season as top scorer if he continues in this form.

Chelsea wasn't expected to produce a title challenge this season due to a lack of transfers, but they are looking like serious title contenders now, and Hazard is leading the charge. Just like Messi does every season for Barcelona, and Ronaldo did for so many years at Real Madrid.

Even in the World Cup he was the talisman for Belgium who finished in a well deserved third place. Many people felt he was the best player at the World Cup, and was unlucky not to win the Golden Ball.

Clearly he is the best player right now in the Premier League, but even in Europe he is among the best, if not the best.