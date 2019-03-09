Opinion: Fred has the tools to succeed at Manchester United

Last summer, Manchester United announced the first two signings of their summer transfer window: Fred of Shakhtar Donetsk, and Diogo Dalot of Porto. While the latter comes with promise and excitement, he is still very much a prospect who is expected to deliver 2-3 years down the line, not immediately. On the other hand, Fred, who at 25, is entering the prime of his career, will be expected to slide into United's midfield soon and make the box-to-box role his own.

In Fred, United have a player who can cut out counter-attacks as well as he can dribble his way out of pressure. In the mould of N'Golo Kanté or Naby Keïta, Fred can both destroy and create. With his Brazilian background, his Shakhtar education, and his relentless work rate, one can find similarities between him and Fernandinho. In fact, in an attempt to find the long-term heir for his ageing anchor, Pep Guardiola pursued the Brazilian midfielder last January, only for the deal to fall through. While Pep seems to have turned his attention to Napoli's Jorginho to replace Fernandinho, it is the Brazilian, and not the Brazilian-Italian, who took his team through to the Champions League knockout stages.

José Mourinho had been accused of preferring tall midfielders lacking in technique--Marouane Fellaini and Scott McTominay come to mind--but Fred, at 5'7'', was a step in a different direction. He's a player who can follow tactical instructions to a tee, and who isn't shy to go into challenges either.

He doesn't back away from challenges physically or mentally.

Of course, the level of the Ukrainian league isn't what it used to be, but by looking at his Champions League performances, as well as his big game clashes at the domestic league, in which he was the most crucial component of Paulo Fonseca's domestic treble-winning Shakhtar, it is clear Fred is ready for a top league like the Premier League.

Despite a rough debut season, Fred gave a glimpse of his immense potential against PSG at the Parc De Princes, playing a key role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unforgettable comeback to lead Manchester United into the Champions League quarterfinals.

It will take some polishing, and don't expect him to learn overnight, but Fred has all the tools to become a success at Manchester United.

