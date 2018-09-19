Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Opinion: Is Tottenham failing or not - Is the loss at Inter a further symptom of malaise?

Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Feature
19 Sep 2018

I'm not a Spurs fan - hardly, I'm a Gooner.



But I can be objective when warranted. And I think it is in Tottenham's instance.

They've lost lately two PL games - vs. Liverpool and Watford respectively. And very recently, lost their opening Champions League game to Inter.

And despite having several seasons of being the "nearly" men, I believe they have been close to winning something. This can be galling for Spurs fans, but then this is the best Spurs team we've seen in some time. The last Tottenham team to consistently finish near the top of the table was in the mid-1980s - with stars such as Hoddle, Waddle, Ardiles, and Clive Allen.

But the latest defeat to Inter followed an all familiar pattern:

  • Tottenham played well overall
  • Some key lapses cost them a win
  • A continued narrative of them being "bottlers" and "lacking the gumption" arises
  • This narrative has existed for several years, and even before Pochettino became the manager in 2014

So is Tottenham in crisis, both on and off the pitch?

Despite their comparative improvement on the field, it seems that they are in a mire at the moment.

They didn't sign anybody in the transfer window. And their new ground won't be finished on time nor budget. Lauded CEO/MD Daniel Levy, who has turned Spurs from underachievers to Champions League regulars and PL top four contenders, has come under much criticism for the handling of the new stadium. Issues such as stadium naming rights, access to Tottenham High Road (the main London road directly adjacent to the old and new grounds), and season ticket distribution, have all seen the club under fire.

Moreover, Harry Kane has not been performing well since the start of the season. Yes, he did exceptionally well at the World Cup, winning the Golden Boot. However, there have been claims that he is tired and not fully engaged. If true or not, losing a double PL Golden Boot winner is not good at this point.

These negatives must be placed in context though. Spurs holistically are in a strong place - with a rated manager, a new ground in the offing, many world class players, and the ability to compete at the highest level. Compared to 10, or 20, years ago this is immense progress.

Is it a failure, or just a hiccup?

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Inter Milan Football Harry Kane Dele Alli Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham Hotspur
Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Avid Gooner since the early 1990s. Was Wenger Out, but truly sorry to see him go. All time favourite players at Arsenal - Wright, Bergkamp, Seaman, Henry, Alexis, Koscielny, Sansom, Rocastle, Overmars, Vieira, Cesc.
