LaLiga 2018-19: Should Jasper Cillessen leave Barcelona for good?

Anurag Guha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 23 Nov 2018, 01:51 IST

Cillessen has offers from top European clubs

It was in 2016 when Jasper Cillessen was transferred from Ajax Football Club to FC Barcelona for 13 million euros. Ever since then he has been an understudy, waiting for his chances at the club.

Though Cillessen has won two Copa del Rey trophies as a starter keeper, his chances in the LaLiga and Champions League have been extremely limited. That is mainly because of the presence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks, who is regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers.

Throughout his two years with the Blaugrana, the Dutch international has made a mere 22 appearances, which includes only four in LaLiga and Champions League. But in the limited chances that he has got at Barcelona and as Netherland's first choice goalkeeper, he has proved his mettle.

Cillessen has adapted well to his role as the second choice, and when he's been given the opportunity to play he has never let anyone down, instead showing just how good he is.

His fantastic performances attracted many clubs earlier, who offered him guaranteed starting spots, but he turned them down as he waited patiently for his chances. Barca too rejected several small bids for the 29-year-old as they set a high price tag for him, reportedly 30 million euros.

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

But now, it has to be accepted that Cillessen is too good a goalkeeper to be on the bench and only play domestic cup games. It seems like the best course of action would be for Cillessen to leave Barca and join a club where he can play more matches and establish himself as one of the world's best.

Netherland's number one still has a host of suitors, including top European clubs who will guarantee him regular football. It would be ideal for Barcelona themselves to opt to sell Cillessen if a bid comes in, as Ter Stegen’s position is unlikely to be compromised for many years to come.