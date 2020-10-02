Mikel Arteta is gradually closing the gap between Arsenal and the top sides in the Premier League

Not many teams can play Liverpool three times without receiving a battering of some sort. However, Arsenal have faced the Reds three times in the last eight weeks and lost just once.

The Gunners first beat Jurgen Klopp’s side to win the Community Shield in late August. They then lost against the Anfield outfit earlier this week in the Premier League, before eliminating them from the Carabao Cup on Thursday via penalties.

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have moved from being uncompetitive to one of the tougher sides to play in the league. The Spaniard may not have been given some much-needed backing in the transfer market, but he’s gradually closing the gap between Arsenal and the Premier League’s top sides.

The Gunners beat Liverpool on penalties to eliminate them from the Carabao Cup.

Arteta has already brought two trophies to the Emirates, the FA Cup and Community Shield, and it’s only a matter of time before bigger titles arrive.

Before Arteta’s arrival, one of the biggest criticisms of Arsenal was their tendency to completely capitulate in big games and the Gunners were often on the receiving end of routs.

However, since Arteta joining in December, the Gunners have recorded victories over Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. Not only are they playing some fantastic football, but every player is also showing a great hunger and desire to succeed.

“He [Arteta] brings that atmosphere that everyone feels like being at home. We have to do homework as well!” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang told BBC Sport.

“I think the mentality around the club is going very, very well and everyone is going the same way. That’s really important. The goal is to bring the club back to where it belongs," Aubameyang added.

Aubameyang couldn’t be more correct. Arteta has instilled a winning mentality into this Arsenal team and he could take them to the next level if backed in the transfer market. The Gunners are still very far from being considered title contenders, but the signings of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar will be huge for the club’s future.

Even without the much-needed signings, Arteta is closing the gap between Arsenal and the top sides, so imagine what he’d do if he’s provided with reinforcements before the window shuts.