Opinion: Only Jose Mourinho could have come back from the dead

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 08 Nov 2018, 12:15 IST

Jose Mourinho- a genius.

Manchester United's stunning comeback victory over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night showed that the former English champions still have it in them to overcome obstacles. Jose Mourinho provided the fans with a technical masterclass which stunned the Italian giants in their own background. Bringing in substitutes Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini at crucial junctures- men who eventually had a say in both goals scored- was nothing short of magic.

Anthony Martial's brilliance on the left wing of the attack was fundamental to United's improved showing in the second half too. Although they conceded a ridiculous goal from Cristiano Ronaldo courtesy a Leonardo Bonucci assist, the Red Devils never lost the fight and it was only a matter of time or a Mata of time (if you'll excuse the pun) before they came back into the game.

Juan Mata's free kick from just outside the penalty box was breathtaking and awe-inspiring and gave United the belief that they can come back into the game. A few minutes later, captain Ashley Young's stunning ball into the penalty box took a bit of Marouane Fellaini and Alex Sandro en route to the net past a diving Wojciech Szczęsny.

Jose Mourinho's team selection raised a few questions though, with the excellent Fred making way for Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard starting on the right wing in place of Marcus Rashford. Later on, however, everything seemed alright when both Herrera and Lingard influenced the game along with Martial like no one else.

Jose Mourinho, a tactical and technical genius, is rarely understood by people in football. That he was seen exchanging a few intimate gestures with the fans in Turin and later with Bonucci didn't endear him to his rivals either, but the way he controlled the game from the outside was appreciable indeed.

Marouane Fellaini made a comeback from injury and Mourinho's faith in him led him to influence the game and pull the strings in the centre of midfield. He ultimately had a say in the winning goal.

If there was any manager who could have come back from the dead, it was Jose Mourinho. He has made a habit of doing it for Manchester United, given the games against Newcastle, Chelsea and Bournemouth before this. His never-say-die attitude has made him a huge fan favourite at Old Trafford.

We have to admit that Manchester United would be nowhere today without Jose Mourinho and our beautiful game wouldn't be half as exciting if he were not part of it.