×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion: Raheem Sterling has come of age and Gareth Southgate must take note

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
159   //    05 Nov 2018, 22:10 IST

Raheem Sterling can surely become an England great
Raheem Sterling can surely become an England great

Raheem Sterling's performance against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday was indicative of the confidence he has in himself and how he can repay the faith shown by his manager Pep Guardiola. In Manchester City's 6-1 win over the team from the south coast of England, Sterling scored two goals and provided as many assists. Video replays showed that he also had the last touch before David Silva's goal, but strangely that assist was awarded to Leroy Sane.

Sterling had an overall dominating performance and Pep Guardiola must be proud of his ward. He played him on the wing, relegating last week's goalscorer Riyad Mahrez to the bench and Sterling did not let him down. He added pace with guile and gave Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane ample support in the attacking third.

Signed from Liverpool in the summer of 2015 for almost 64 million Pounds, Sterling was the next big thing back then. However, that potential had gone largely untapped until Guardiola arrived at the Etihad. Sterling's growth is thanks largely to the faith and belief shown by the Spaniard in him. He has thrived in the atmosphere that has been created and scored goals aplenty.

On Sunday, City started proceedings in the sixth minute itself when a Leroy Sane shot was diverted by Saints' defender Wesley Hoedt into his own net. Minutes later, Sergio Aguero notched up his 150th Premier League goal and the gala was truly on its way. After David Silva had put one at the back of the net via a stunning volley, Sterling decided to go on a rampage and net two himself right after halftime.

The speed on display and the wit he showed while tackling one defender after another was cruel. Southampton's defenders were in no position to stop this Blue onslaught and Sterling seemed to have terrorised them. In the end, centre-halves Wesley Hoedt and Jack Stephens were begging for mercy.

This performance by Raheem Sterling needs to be appreciated by Gareth Southgate, who was in attendance at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. It needs to be seen how Southgate nurtures Sterling's promise. He has a lot to offer to England and given the right atmosphere, he can do as well for them as he does for City.

Raheem Sterling can surely become an England great and it is up to Gareth Southgate now to recognise his potential.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Southampton Football Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts after Raheem Sterling's masterclass...
RELATED STORY
Man City 6-1 Southampton: 3 Players who won the game for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: A one-sided affair as...
RELATED STORY
10 players who were bigger than the clubs they played for
RELATED STORY
Old guard, young blood & timeless football: Pep...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid reignite their interest in Raheem...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
5 players who were sold after bust-ups with team-mates
RELATED STORY
Sterling fit for City v Fulham as contract negotiations...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us