Opinion: Robin van Persie remains Manchester United's finest signing of the decade

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Robin van Persie celebrating his goal in a Manchester Derby

Back in 2012, Manchester United and Manchester City locked horns at the Etihad Stadium in what turned out to be a mighty memorable affair. With the score settled at 2-2, Manchester United were awarded a freekick just outside the box and up steps Robin van Persie, hoping to get his first derby goal.

On a cold night in Manchester with the entire world watching these two Premier League giants collide, RVP scored the freekick to hand Manchester United the win and register his name in the history books. Absolute ecstasy for the red half while the blue side agonised over the same, not just because they had lost to their arch-rivals at home or because they were beaten by their title-rivals in the stoppage time but because the man who caused this misery could have been in their side but Sir Alex Ferguson snatched him under their nose and rest, as they say, is history. An injury-time winner against The Cityzens at the Etihad is like a fairytale and a rather joyful one for the ardent followers of Manchester United.

In 2012, van Persie shocked the footballing fraternity as he left Arsenal for arch-rivals Manchester United in a bid to fulfil his dream of lifting the Premier League. And come true it did, thanks to his prolific goal-scoring prowess. The Ducthman was a match-winner and there was absolutely no doubt about it. Sir Alex knew it, Manchester United fans knew it and soon the entire whole world realised it as well thanks to the striker’s ability to score goals galore.

2019 is about to conclude and a new decade is upon us. The fans are busy taking a trip down the memory lane as to what all took place at this glorious football club in the past 10 years. The Red Devils made several signings in this period and while some turned out to be fine, others proved to be disappointments. Men like Ángel di María, Radamel Falcao, and Memphis Depay arrived with a massive reputation but to the despair of millions of Manchester United fans, all of them failed to light up the Theatre Of Dreams.

Zlatan Ibrahimović enjoyed a decent period at the club and so did men like Ander Herrera, Daley Blind, and Juan Mata who is still there in the squad but it is fair to say none of them were as impactful as Robin van Persie. The Dutchman may have struggled to find consistency in the post-Sir Alex period but he still showed glimpses of a world-class striker on numerous occasions and Manchester United’s famous comeback win over Olympiakos in 2013 is a great example of that. Manchester United was swept aside by the Greek side in Athens, who defeated David Moyes’ men 2-0 to take an impressive lead to Old Trafford for the second leg. United needed something special at home. The response from the United striker was spectacular - scoring a stunning hat-trick to help his side proceed to the round of 16.

Manchester United's van Persie scored a stunning hat-trick against Olympiacos

Amid all the heartbreaks suffered by the die-hard supporters of the club, there was one certain delightful piece of news and that was Robin van Persie's arrival. A legend who would’ve won far more Premier League medals had he joined the Red Devils a little earlier in his career.Quite a few incredibly talented footballers wore the Manchester United shirt in this period but there was hardly anyone who did justice to the badge like he did.