OPINION | Ronaldo vs Messi: Who is the GOAT in football?

In the realm of football, answering the Messi v Ronaldo question is impossible. For years, football fans all across the world have been debating who is the best. Even though they are both renowned footballers with extremely unique personalities, it will never help solve this riddle. Both are all-time leaders in scoring for their respective national teams.

While some consider Lionel Messi to be the finest player in the world, you should never underestimate the Portuguese 'One Man Army.' Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won the most individual honors over the last decade, despite being 38 and 35 years old, respectively. But the question remains: who will win this passionate professional battle, and why? Messi or Ronaldo, who is superior? Is it even possible to compare them? Let us investigate.

Young Superstars

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone insufficiency as a child growing up in central Argentina. When he moved to Spain and joined Barcelona at the age of 13, the club agreed to pay for his therapy.

The youngster hasn't looked back since. From his professional debut at the age of 17 to earning his first Ballon d'Or and FIFA Player of the Year Award at the age of 22, the young Argentine was in the spotlight from the start of his career.

'Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro,' his counterpart, was born on the Madeira Islands to a destitute household where making ends meet was a daily struggle.

Ronaldo was diagnosed with tachycardia when he was 15 years old. After a successful procedure, the young Ronaldo joined Sporting CP to begin his senior club career before joining Manchester United in 2003, at the age of 18. At the age of 23, he helped the squad win three straight Premier League titles before earning the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Player of the Year.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Who has the better style of play?

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly

Messi and Ronaldo vary mostly in their playing styles. The Argentine is the master of the game, a wizard with the ball at his feet. He is short in height and has a low center of gravity, which allows him to switch lines and accelerate.

Defenders frequently have nightmares since they can't keep up with the swift shift in speed. His dribbling abilities are among the greatest in the game. His passing and shooting are other notable aspects of his game.

The Portuguese, on the other hand, is quite unique. One may argue that he lacks the Argentine's enchantment. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is big, muscular, and athletic.

Portugal v Liechtenstein: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

The game becomes quicker, stronger, more physical, and more dynamic than ever with Ronaldo on the ground. In this Ronaldo vs Messi match, Ronaldo's mix of physical and technical qualities may give him an advantage. Ronaldo is widely considered to be one of the best players of all time.

When comparing the two giants, one of the key points of contention is Messi's 'talent' vs Ronaldo's 'hard work.' Ronaldo, who started out as a scrawny kid, has shown the world how hard effort and perseverance can lead to an extraordinary and unexpected development. The Portuguese footballer is today one of the fittest in the world at age 38.

Messi's physical traits of being a straight runner, adept in the air, and spending little time on the sidelines are admirable. The Argentine wasn't always the greatest at taking free kicks. But over time, he has developed into one of the world's top free-kick takers and facilitators.

Overall, there is no talent without hard effort, and there is no hard work without talent. Uncompromised hard work, devotion, and talent are the qualities that distinguish these giants from the rest of the footballing crowd and elevate them to the ranks of the greatest footballers of all time.

On the whole, it is difficult to end this Ronaldo versus Messi discussion or comparison since there should not be one. We should consider ourselves fortunate to live in an era in which we see two of the greatest players ever grace the game and go head-to-head.

What makes them exceptional is their ability to succeed individually and as members of their respective teams despite having vastly different styles of play.

Poll : 0 votes