Opinion: The Europa League isn't Arsenal's only option this season

Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
502   //    22 Oct 2018, 12:48 IST

Although they've only played two games, Arsenal are favourites to top their Europa League group
Although they've only played two games, Arsenal are favourites to top their Europa League group

Arsenal have already played twice in the Europa League this season, winning 4-2 at home against Vorskla, and competing in a 0-3 win in Azerbaijan. Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Emile Smith Rowe, and Matteo Guendouzi all scored their first Arsenal goals in that match, so it was quite memorable for those three and everybody involved with the club.

However, there should be no reason for Arsenal to put all of their eggs in the Europa League basket this season. It was the case last season, as they tried with all their might to give Arsene Wenger the ideal parting gift, but we all know how that turned out. Frustratingly, The Gunners lost in the semifinal to Atletico Madrid, although they came so close in the first leg of the tie.

This season though, they've looked impressive in both the Europa League and the Premier League. They have a win streak across all competitions, and they have the opportunity to reach fourth place in the league as they take on Leicester City today.

He is an Europa League specialist, having won three consecutive UEL titles
He is an Europa League specialist, having won three consecutive UEL titles

Their hard work in training has paid off, and Unai Emery's impact is beginning to shine through. Nobody thought this would be the case when Arsenal lost their opening two games, but they have vastly improved and they're looking like a great outfit this season.

Premier League clubs often look at the Europa League as the easiest route to the Champions League, with the English domestic league being one of the hardest to achieve a top-four finish in.

However, when you look into things, finishing in the top four is a very real opportunity for Unai Emery's side. The Spaniard is no pushover, so he's not going to let his chance of finishing in the top four slip away that easily.

Besides, he is an Europa League specialist. Having won three consecutive European titles with his old club Sevilla, he picked up a thing or two about the competition.

That said, it's very justified to believe that Arsenal could win both the Europa League and achieve a high finish in the Premier League. That would certainly justify Emery landing the role as Arsene Wenger's successor.

For the time being, expect to see the youngsters competing in the Europa League. Even as The Gunners take on Sporting CP this Thursday, which is their hardest fixture of the group.

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette Granit Xhaka Emirates Stadium Unai Emery
Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
