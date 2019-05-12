Premier League 2018/19: The final day tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool is a testament to the league's greatness

Manchester City and Liverpool are tied in a title race which has gone down to the wire and will bear fruit only on the last day of this year's Premier League season. The Sky Blues from Manchester are at 95 points whereas Liverpool stand at a close 94. It will be an exciting final day battle between the two as the former prepare to visit Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast of England, and the latter host Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men, who won the title last year, had it much easier when second-placed Manchester United dropped off the race at least six games before the run-in. This time, however, Manchester United are nowhere near in sight, and it is their famous rivals Liverpool who are prepared to give City a run for their money. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, has termed this season as being one chiefly of 'belief', and will hope that lady luck has turned in his team's favour after they snatched a terrific Champions League semifinal victory over Barcelona in the midweek.

The equations are pretty simple. If both sides win on Sunday, it will be City who turn out to be winners. If City draw and Liverpool win, then the Reds will be winners by a margin of one point. If both teams draw or lose, then City win the title. The only way Liverpool can win the title is if they take all three points at Anfield and Manchester City draw or lose to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Pep Guardiola will be banking on star men Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero to do the trick for his side, while Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Mohamed Salah can get fit in time. Liverpool also have the tougher fixture amongst the two, as Santo's Wolves have gained a reputation for giant-killing after disposing Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool earlier in the season.

The final-day tussle between the two sides from neighbouring cities is a testament to the greatness of the Premier League. Its ability to provide excitement is quite unmatched. Other leagues across Europe have been decided way before, and it is only in England that the champion waits to be crowned. It goes without saying that whatever the result turns out to be on Sunday, the Premier League has already won.