×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion: The possible impact of Real Madrid's dismissal of Julen Lopetegui on Chelsea

Abhimanyu Singhi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
714   //    31 Oct 2018, 13:06 IST

Real Madrid have a history of firing underperforming managers quickly
Real Madrid have a history of firing underperforming managers quickly

After Sunday's shameful 5-1 defeat in El Clasico, Florentino Perez and Real Madrid had no option but to fire Julen Lopetegui. His appointment as manager, poached from the Spanish national team just days before the start of the World Cup, may have come as a surprise.

However, his Real Madrid sack was always on the cards after their dreadful start to the season, with Los Blancos languishing in mid table after 10 games. For a club of this stature, anything short of winning LaLiga or the Champions League each season is a failure.

Real Madrid have a history of firing underperforming managers quickly, with Rafael Benitez and Jose Antonio Camacho being other recent short term causalities.

It is a club where success and trophies are demanded and not desired. While Santiago Solari has been appointed interim manager, it is unlikely Real will wait till the summer to appoint a replacement with the new season having just started.

So the big question is who will take up one of the most demanding jobs in world football? The answer is solely linked to club president Florentino Perez.

Rival and ex-president Ramon Calderon is on the prowl again, and Perez needs to make a statement with a new managerial appointment. Already things were unsettled at the Bernabeu after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and this sacking has added fuel to fire.

What options does Perez have then? If media reports are to be believed, its a choice between Antonio Conte, Roberto Martinez, and Mauricio Pochettino. Lets discuss the possibilities of all three, and the impact it could have on Chelsea and their superstar, Eden Hazard, who is widely believed to be the galactico singing to fill the void left by CR7.

Conte has a history of winning trophies
Conte has a history of winning trophies

If Perez wants instant success and easy availability, then Antonio Conte is his man. The Italian knows how to win trophies, has an impressive record in Italy as well as England, and is free at the moment.

He is a master tactician, and is known for getting the best out of his players - something which Real need, considering that the club statement pointed out that the 8 players nominated for the Balon d'Or need to perform better.

If Conte moves to Madrid, then Chelsea fans can breathe easy because Hazard had a frosty relationship with Conte during his time at Stamford Bridge. He was burdened by defensive duties in the Italian's preferred back three formation, while current Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has brought out the best in him by giving him a more attacking and free minded role.

Martinez and Hazard share a good camaraderie in the Belgium national team
Martinez and Hazard share a good camaraderie in the Belgium national team

Another option is Roberto Martinez who might prove to be a fan favourite with his attacking philosophy of football. Being Spanish, he would be made to feel more welcome at the club, and would find it easier to settle in.

He could also be easily available as he is employed with the Belgian national team, and not tied to a club. However, his club managerial record is nothing to write home about, and Perez may not be willing to take this gamble at such a critical stage.

Should Real opt for Martinez, then they would also almost definitely seal the transfer of Hazard. The duo have a good working relationship with the Belgium national team, as Martinez handed over the armband to his maestro for the World Cup. Hazard has flourished for his country in the attacking role given to him by Martinez, and the duo would be able to continue their chemistry at Real.

The Argentine has a good club record
The Argentine has a good club record

The dark horse in this race is Mauricio Pochettino. He was on Real Madrid's radar even when they appointed Lopetegui, and they are still rumoured to be actively tracking him. The Argentine has a good club record, having excelled with Espanyol in Spain and then furthering his reputation with Southampton and Spurs in England.

He has brought Spurs to a level where they are consistently competing for a top four finish in the league. That is an achievement in itself, but he is unlikely to do even better unless there is significant investment in the club, which at this point is unlikely.

Mauricio's move to Madrid would be his big break, and he would want to take Harry Kane along with him. Kane would solve their striker crisis, and take some pressure off Gareth Bale. No team in the world can afford to buy Kane and Hazard together. So that would keep Hazard at Chelsea.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new manager, and Chelsea will be actively tracking how they progress because it will have a direct impact on Eden Hazard's future. So Chelsea fans would hope that Real Madrid sign Antonio Conte!

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
Abhimanyu Singhi
CONTRIBUTOR
The after effects of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure: Who...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea slap £195 million price tag on Real...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid could sack Lopetegui if results don't...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui focused on Navas amid Courtois rumours
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to make January offer of Gareth Bale...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea's record signing from the last season...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea secure loan signing of Real...
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
3 cheaper options Real Madrid can target instead of Eden...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us