Opinion: The rise of Aymeric Laporte at Manchester City

Laporte's signing brought about a sense of relief

Manchester City finally completed the long awaited signing of Laporte on the penultimate day of the 2018 winter transfer window. Laporte had previously rejected a move to City back in 2016 when Guardiola arrived at the helm.

Apparently, it was due to him recovering from an injury, and also because of concerns over his playing time. But it was difficult to say no to Pep for a second time as City activated his release clause of €65 million and brought him to the Etihad.

As Vincent Kompany was struggling with injuries, City were left with few options at the back, and Laporte's signing brought about a sense of relief.

His brilliant distribution, and his ability to place accurate long passes are some qualities Guardiola has always prized. A defender like him, physically strong and with magnificent ball playing qualities, is just the right fit for a Pep Guardiola team.

Due to his experience of playing for one of Spain's most physical teams in Athletic Bilbao, he did not require much time to adapt to the Premier League. At 191cm, he is the tallest of all four of City's centre halves, and arguably the best in the air among them.

His beautiful left foot provides balance to City's back line dominated by right-footers. Also, his ability to fill-in at left back can come in handy as Mendy has had an injury stricken time since moving to Manchester.

He is just the right fit for a Pep Guardiola team

However, one area of Laporte's game that needs improvement is his ball recovery. This was exposed during the first leg of the Champions League quarter final against Liverpool when Salah exploited the space on the right flank, and Laporte was seen jogging back.

Liverpool's counter attack eventually led to the first goal of the tie. Laporte also allowed Salah to get onto his left foot, as he put in the cross Mane headed in for Liverpool's third goal, virtually ending Man City's Champions League hopes.

In his defence, he did start the game in his less favourable left back role, but letting Salah cross from a position like that was just criminal defending.

However Laporte has come a long way since that game, as his 5-star performance at Anfield a few weeks ago proved. This season he has become one of Pep's indispensables, cementing his place in the side.

He has started every single game so far, and scored his first goal in Man City colours against Wolverhampton on Matchday 3 in the league. Guardiola has given us a clear picture, and the pair of Laporte and Stones look like the one he is going to trust for much this season.

Despite choosing to play for France instead of Spain, Laporte has found it difficult to impress Deschamps. Laurent Koscielny's injury before the World Cup might have had him dreaming before Adil Rami was announced as the replacement for the experienced defender.

With defensive talents like Varane and Umtiti at his disposal, Deschamps has not had to look for many alternatives yet. But with the retirement of Rami and Koscielny, there appears to be a shimmer of hope for the City man.

As for the Premier League, he is simply the best ball playing centre back there is.