×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion: There is something wrong with Kieran Trippier - but why? 

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
320   //    02 Nov 2018, 12:34 IST

Kieran Trippier has had a difficult Premier League season to date
Kieran Trippier has had a difficult Premier League season to date

Mauricio Pochettino did not start Kieran Trippier at right-back during Tottenham's 3-1 EFL Cup victory over West Ham on Wednesday. 

He wasn't expected to either as most first-team regulars were given a rest, other than Christian Eriksen, Heung-Min Son and the returning Dele Alli. Serge Aurier started in his place, while Son netted a brace during their win. 

Frustrating loss of form apparent

Trippier's last outing was during their slender - but nonetheless frustrating - 1-0 defeat by defending champions Manchester City on Monday evening. His individual display was far from impressive: at times he was struggling to win the ball and even failing to defend with the commanding nature he usually does. 

He has not necessarily had a poor start to the 2018/19 campaign, having scored one goal and created two assists in the Premier League - as well as an additional assist in Europe's elite club competition. His defensive capabilities have been tested at times too, but it appears as though the 28-year-old is finding it difficult to retain his starting berth. 

Only last week, Trippier was brilliant against PSV Eindhoven. He provided an important assist for Lucas Moura's equaliser, while continuing to make exciting runs down the right-hand side. 

He did well to link-up well with Lucas while involving Mousa Dembele too. The last time Trippier managed to help Hugo Lloris to a clean sheet? Their 1-0 win over West Ham in mid-October - but he's struggled to create as many opportunities going forward as he is used to. 

World Cup hangover? 

There is every proof that a stronger Trippier would improve Tottenham both defensively and in the final third. His heroics at the World Cup in Russia cannot be ignored. 

Trippier impressed throughout the tournament as England earned a fourth-placed finish in Russia
Trippier impressed throughout the tournament as England earned a fourth-placed finish in Russia

Supported by a three-man central defence, he was deployed at right wing-back and proved dangerous to all defensive philosophies utilised by other managers. He scored one goal and an assist during the tournament, but his impact was wide-reaching. 

With that in mind, perhaps using a similar tactic to Gareth Southgate's England set-up would prove successful for Spurs. Ben Davies and Trippier playing as wing-backs would allow the pair freedom to attack down the flanks. 

As for central defensive options, Tottenham have options. Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Davinson Sanchez are all capable of holding the fort - while 20-year-old Juan Foyth will be eager for an opportunity centre-stage. An improved and more confident Trippier will lead to more goals and delight for Spurs supporters.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Christian Eriksen Kieran Trippier Mauricio Pochettino Premier League Teams
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
4 players to watch out for in the Tottenham- Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Three reasons why Manchester City beat...
RELATED STORY
EPL: Top 3 goals of week 2
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
Why Tottenham could be the side to challenge Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicting the scores for...
RELATED STORY
Hits and Flops: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham v Man City, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
3 ways Tottenham Hotspur can challenge for the title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us