It is time for Tottenham Hotspur to let Dele Alli go for the sake of his career 

Following Jose Mourinho's decision to leave Dele Alli out of Tottenham's squad for the 3-1 victory over Sheffield United, it has become clear that it is time for the player and the club to part ways.

The England international hasn't featured for his country since 2019 and desperately needs to move on to revive his flagging career.

Still only 24 years of age, there is plenty of time for Dele Alli to rediscover the form he displayed at Tottenham under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian manager could be the man to get Alli back on track with the attacking midfielder being heavily linked with a loan move to Paris Saint Germain in recent weeks.

Mauricio Pochettino is now the manager of PSG.

With Dele Alli now slipping further and further down the pecking order at Tottenham, a move makes sense for both the club and the player.

While Mourinho is in charge at Spurs, Alli has no clear path back to being a first-team regular. For whatever reason, the player doesn't fit into Mourinho's plans. It would be unfair to keep a player of his ability on the sidelines when there are clubs that would be very willing to take him off Tottenham's hands.

The French champions, with their new manager at the helm, are the favourites to secure Dele Alli's services, at least on a short-term basis. There will also be no shortage of suitors for the player if he is allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

PSG are very keen to sign Dele Alli on loan. Pochettino wants him and Dele is pushing to leave Tottenham - he respects the club but he wants to play. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#THFC at the moment are *not* convinced yet and they’re taking time. The deal is not ‘easy’.



📲 More: https://t.co/7HBI3ajf8B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2021

Despite his recent struggles in the 2020-21 season, Dele Alli is still one of the most talented attacking players in Europe. It is easy to forget, given how little he has played this season, that Alli was a brilliant source of goals and assists for his team in previous seasons.

Jose Mourinho has limited Dele Alli's game time since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino.

Advertisement

Alli's records in all competitions stands up against the best players across Europe. In 234 appearances for Spurs, he has scored 64 goals and has 57 assists to his name, averaging a goal involvement every 142 minutes.

If Alli's time at Tottenham does end in this transfer window, it will be a sad end to a career, which was so promising in the player's first three seasons at the club. Alli will hope that Tottenham allows him to leave and so that he can reignite his career.