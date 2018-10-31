×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion: Why Cristiano Ronaldo will win the 2018 Ballon d'Or

Pranav Sood
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
884   //    31 Oct 2018, 10:07 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has once more defied all the odds and has had another successful season at the age of 33. He even managed to lead Real Madrid to their third consecutive UEFA Champions League victory. He managed to secure third place in La Liga with Real Madrid and also took Portugal to the round of sixteen of the FIFA World Cup.


Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Ronaldo managed to get 26 goals and five assists in La Liga, 15 goals and three assists in UCL and four goals in the World Cup. He has now also managed to score seven times and assist four times for his new club Juventus in the Serie A.

The top four candidates for the Ballon d'Or this year are Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi. The award will be given to the player who had performed well in all the three big competitions. While Luka Modric had the best world cup leading Croatia to the finals, Ronaldo had the best UCL as the winner, and top scorer and Messi had the best league season as the winner, top goal scorer and top assist provider. Salah was the second best league player and probably the third best Champions League player after Ronaldo and Modric.

While Salah and Modric have had a quiet start to the 2018-19 season, both Messi and Ronaldo have once more began their season with flair. Ronaldo may have started the last season with a goal drought but that period of the season was considered for the 2017 Ballon d'Or. Since the period of consideration of the 2018 Ballon d'Or has started Ronaldo has been phenomenal and consistent in all the competitions.

The Ballon d'Or committee is probably going to consider the player's previous career achievements for giving him the award. That gives both Messi and Ronaldo the upper hand over others to win this award because of their glorious career in which both of them have won the Ballon d'Or five times.


Empoli v Juventus - Serie A
Empoli v Juventus - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo's consistency in every competition he plays and for every team he plays for along with his lustrous career makes him the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or for the sixth time which will make him the player with the most number of golden balls and establish his legacy as the greatest footballer of all time.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or UCL Final Serie A Teams
Pranav Sood
CONTRIBUTOR
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record for the longest...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn't Scored Yet and Why Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - More Than Just A Player
RELATED STORY
The dawn of a new era as Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Juventus
RELATED STORY
Stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fifth Player to Score...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Behind the scenes
RELATED STORY
In defence of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo fans mock Real Madrid after latest loss...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov NAP EMP 01:00 AM Napoli vs Empoli
03 Nov INT GEN 07:30 PM Internazionale vs Genoa
03 Nov FIO ROM 10:30 PM Fiorentina vs Roma
04 Nov JUV CAG 01:00 AM Juventus vs Cagliari
04 Nov LAZ SPA 05:00 PM Lazio vs SPAL
04 Nov CHI SAS 07:30 PM Chievo vs Sassuolo
04 Nov PAR FRO 07:30 PM Parma vs Frosinone
04 Nov SAM TOR 07:30 PM Sampdoria vs Torino
04 Nov BOL ATA 10:30 PM Bologna vs Atalanta
05 Nov UDI MIL 01:00 AM Udinese vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us