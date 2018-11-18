Opinion: Why England vs Croatia in the UEFA Nations League 2018 is a must watch game

UEFA's Nations League has brought back excitement to the international fixtures in between the football season.

Usually, the international fixtures during the football season were dull and boring, they were treated as a testing period by the managers of the International teams to try out different tactics and formations as well to check out different players in their system.

Then, only in the summer, through a big event, we got to see some good quality International football.

Now, onto its last match days of the group stage, teams are going for the win to avoid relegation or to win promotion.

League A group 4 is probably the most exciting group going into the last match day. Any team among Spain, England and Croatia can qualify for the next round among each group winners of League A.

A lot depends on the result of England vs Croatia at Wembley stadium. It will decide the group winner as well as the team that will relegate to League B. These are the conditions to qualify or relegate according to England vs Croatia game:

Goalless draw: Spain qualifies and Croatia relegates

Draw with goals scored: Spain qualifies and England relegates

England win: England qualifies and Croatia relegates

Croatia win: Croatia qualifies and England relegates

This group has already given us a couple of thrilling fixtures, which saw England trump Spain away and Croatia taking revenge on Spain after their 6-0 drubbing. Both these games had late goals in them

England would also like to get the revenge of their World cup semi-final defeat in Russia in front of their home ground.

The home crowd will definitely give Croatian players some tough time, making the game more exciting.

But one thing that's for sure this fixture will be full of exciting football and both the teams will be in it to win it. Miss it at your own risk.