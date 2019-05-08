Opinion: Why Lionel Messi would never be ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has won more Champions League titles than Messi

It has been four years since Lionel Messi won his last Champions League trophy. The Argentine wizard seems so close yet so far away from clinching his fifth major European title after two unlikely knockout stage collapses by Barcelona in the last two seasons.

Everyone still remembers how Barcelona had a three-goal advantage before getting crushed to pieces by AS Roma in Italy last season. Now, Messi has endured the same fate again after his team crumbled at the hands of Liverpool last night. Barcelona were firm favourites to reach the final after winning their semi-final first leg against Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou last week.

The Reds, on the other hand, were missing their star performers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino through injuries. Despite the unfavorable odds, Liverpool still managed to secure a spot in the Champions League final for the second successive season.

While Messi missed out on another Champions Leagur triumph, his greatest nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo has won three Champions League titles in the last three seasons and four in the last five. Here we will find out why Messi would never be ahead of the Juventus star in the Champions League.

#1 He failed to motivate his team

Everybody might know Messi has a shy personality, which doesn't make him the ideal captain. Strong mentality and an ability to motivate are the most important things required to win a competition such as the Champions League, where a team's fate could be decided in just one or two matches at the knockout stages.

Messi might have been the greatest performer in the world football this season but he has failed to motivate his teammates as a leader. Ernesto Valverde has relied a lot on the megastar's goals and assists this season, while the rest of Messi's teammates have failed to deliver consistently.

They failed to score just one away goal which would have seen them through against both Roma and Liverpool. Had Messi motivated his team better when the situation was getting worse, we might have seen different outcomes in both games.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is very vocal and has it in him to instil the belief to turn things around for his teammates.

