Opinion: Young Chelsea are leaving everyone behind

Chelsea vs Everton

Chelsea thrashed Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday to leave everyone in awe of what they had achieved. Their victory was enhanced by the fact that the same Everton team had held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park the previous weekend.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was delighted with his wards' performance and deservedly so. Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud got on the scoresheet for the home side as they climbed ahead of Manchester United at the fourth position. The difference between the two sides is only three points now.

Before handing such a big defeat to Everton, Chelsea won 2-0 against Liverpool in the FA Cup, drew 2-2 with Bournemouth in the Premier League, lost 0-3 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League at home. Their results were not exactly consistent but one believes that it is going to be more so now. Lampard has brought on young players like Billy Gilmour and Mason Mount and they have repaid the faith he has shown on them.

These young players along with full-back Reece James, whenever he has played, have given Chelsea a fresh lease of life. The stagnating Chelsea of old has disappeared and there seems to be a fresh urgency to their approach nowadays. On Sunday, Brazilian winger Willian was particularly good with the ball at his feet and his link up with French centre-forward Giroud was something that had to be appreciated by everyone. Giroud has looked like his old self under Lampard and maybe he will now go on to become the fine player that everyone at Arsenal had once thought he would be.

Chelsea's defence has been magnificient and their defenders' rise in form has collided with that of Spanish left back Marcos Alonso. Alonso, who had almost lost his way in the recent past, has again shown glimpses of his old self. The Spaniard, who was termed as the best left back in the Premier League in 2017/18 by pundits, had lost himself in trying to become more attacking-minded. His defensive abilities have been questioned but Lampard will be especially pleased with the way he has improved.

The Blues of London have a spot in the Champions League next season at the moment but they must not keep their foot off the gas because if they do so, Manchester United are lurking at the corner to take their place.