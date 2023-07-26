Ordabasy vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2023

Ordabasy will host Legia Warsaw to Stadion Kazhymukan Munaitpasov for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Kyzylzhar in the Kazakhstan Premier League at the same ground last weekend. Maksim Chikanchi put the visitors ahead in the 24th minute, while Askhat Tagybergen leveled matters just before the hour mark. Yerkebulan Tungyshbayev stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in injury time after their visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

Legia Warsaw, meanwhile, began their new league campaign with a routine 3-0 home win over LKS Lodz.

The Wojskowi booked their spot in the qualifiers courtesy of their runners-up finish in the Polish Ekstraklasa last term. Ordabasy won the Kazakhstan Cup to qualify for the Conference League qualifiers.

The winner of this tie will face either Austria Vienna or Borac Banja Luka in the third round of the qualifiers.

Ordabasy vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ordabasy are on a seven-game winning streak at home in all competitions.

Legia Warsaw are winless in their last four competitive away games, losing the last three.

Ordabasy have not progressed beyond the second qualifying round of any European club competition.

Four of Legia Warsaw's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Ordabasy have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games, including each of the last four.

Ordabasy vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Legia Warsaw have started their new season brightly, following up their Super Cup triumph with a comfortable victory in the league.

Ordabasy have been in competitive action for longer owing to the Kazakhstan league's different calendar. They are relatively inexperienced at this level, having never advanced beyond this stage, while Legia Warsaw are seasoned campaigners on Europe's biggest stages. However, the Kazakhs have been impressive in front of their fans and their home form could be a difference-maker in this tie.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Ordabasy 1-1 Legia Warsaw

Ordabasy vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Legia Warsaw to win or draw