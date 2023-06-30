Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on Chicago Fire in an important encounter at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Sporting Kansas City to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts held Seattle Sounders to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have a good recent record against Orlando City and have won seven out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's five victories.

After enduring a winless run of five matches at home against Chicago Fire in the MLS, Orlando City have won their last three such games in the competition.

Following their goalless draw against Seattle Sounders last week, Orlando City have now lost only one of their last nine matches in the MLS - their longest such run in the competition since September 2021.

Chicago Fire have lost only one of their last five matches away from home and have won their last two such games in the MLS, securing victories against Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City.

Orlando City are the only club to have four different players scoring at least four goals apiece in the MLS this season.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Orlando City have shown flashes of their ability this season but will need to put together a consistent run of results. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and have managed to improve their record at the Exploria Stadium.

Chicago Fire have been a dominant force away from home over the past month but will be up against a stern test this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 Chicago Fire

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Duncan McGuire to score - Yes

