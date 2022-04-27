Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another match this week as Orlando Pirates lock horns with Chippa United on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Chippa United are in 12th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Stellenbosch to a 1-0 victory last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Buccaneers were held to 0-0 draw by Baroka FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an impressive record against Chippa United and have won 13 out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Chippa United have managed three victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Chippa United were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-W-L-D

Chippa United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-L-D-W

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Team News

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Linda Mntambo made his comeback last week and will be available for selection.

Injured: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa, Paseka Mako

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chippa United

Phakamani Mahlambi and Rodney Ramagalela have made progress with their recoveries and might be able to feature in this game. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Phakamani Mahlambi, Rodney Ramagalela

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Chippa United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lloyd Kazapua; Roscoe Pietersen, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Veluyeke Zulu; Tebogo Makobela, Riaan Hanamub, Janovane September, Siphesihle Mkhize; Azola Matrose, Siphelele Luthuli, Bienvenu Eva Nga

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers ended their poor run of form last week and will look to build on their resurgence this week.

Chippa United have historically struggled against the Buccaneers and will need to play out of their skins on Wednesday. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-0 Chippa United

