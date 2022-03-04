Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Kaizer Chiefs are in third place in the South African Premier Division and have been excellent this season. The Chiefs edged Baroka FC to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also excelled this year. The Buccaneers were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Cape Town City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a historical advantage as far as the head-to-head record in the Soweto derby and have won 72 games out of a total of 174 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 44 victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. Orlando Pirates struggled on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-W-W-L

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-L-W

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch is also yet to complete his recovery and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa

Doubtful: Thembinkosi Lorch

Unavailable: None

Kaizer Chiefs

Siyabonga Ngezana and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Dumisani Zuma participated in his team's training sessions this week and should be available for selection.

Injured: Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers are unbeaten in their last four games and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs have improved over the past year and will be confident going into this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

