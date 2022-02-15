Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on Cape Town City on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Cape Town City are in ninth place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup and will want to bounce back this week.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. The Chiefs also crashed out of the Nedbank Cup at the hands of TS Galaxy last week and have a point to prove on Tuesday.

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against Cape Town City and have won 10 matches out of a total of 16 games played between the two teams. Cape Town City have managed only four victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Cape Town City. Kaizer Chiefs were not at their best on the day and will have to improve in this game.

Cape Town City form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-D-D-W

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-W-W-D

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Cape Town City

Darren Keet and Aubrey Ngoma are sidelined at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Edmilson Dove has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aubrey Ngoma, Darren Keet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs

Dumisani Zuma, Cole Alexander, and Sifiso Hlanti are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Leonardo Castro has recovered from his knock, however, and will be available for selection.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma, Cole Alexander, and Sifiso Hlanti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Cape Town City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Marques; Thamsanqa Mkhize, Terrence Mashego, Idumba Fasika, Taariq Fielies; Relebogile Mokhuoane, Craig Martin, Khanyisa Mayo, Thato Mokeke; Tashreeq Morris, Mduduzi Mdantsane

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brandon Peterson; Reeve Frosler, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult season so far but have managed a fair share of positive results in recent weeks. The Chiefs were poor against TS Galaxy last week and will need to make amends on Tuesday.

Cape Town City have struggled against Kaizer Chiefs in the past and have their own problems to solve this month. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Cape Town City

